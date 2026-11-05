💰 Golden Valley MN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Golden Valley has some solid finance openings right now, from hands-on AP work to senior FP&A leadership. If you’re in accounting or finance and want hybrid options, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Meridian Services / Orion Associates

Meridian Services / Orion Associates Location: Golden Valley, MN (work from home eligible after 90 days)

(work from home eligible after 90 days) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 3–5 payroll specialists handling multi-location payroll for several related companies that support people with disabilities, seniors, and families. Monday–Friday daytime hours, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid volunteer time, on-site childcare, pet-friendly office) and a focus on training and development.

Employer: Resideo

Location: Golden Valley, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,442 – $221,456/year + up to 15% performance bonus

High-impact FP&A leadership role owning enterprise operating expense planning, forecasting, and executive reporting. You’ll partner directly with senior leaders and the Board, lead a small analyst team, drive process improvements and automation, and support major strategic projects like restructurings and spin-offs. Comprehensive benefits, no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Pentair

Location: Golden Valley, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$32/hour

AP role supporting domestic and international operations, processing 100+ invoices/day with 3-way match in SAP S/4HANA (Esker experience a plus). Monday–Friday, 8–5, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match from day one, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.