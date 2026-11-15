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🐶 Gentle, Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Golden, CO
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Golden, CO? These adoptable dogs at Foothills Animal Shelter are hoping to meet their forever families soon.
Sandwich
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and brown
- Weight: 23 lbs
- Personality/Notes: Recently transferred in through the shelter’s partner program. Staff invite you to chat with them to learn more and see if he’s a good fit for your home.
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
👉 Meet Sandwich and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ducky
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tri-color with white
- Weight: 22.8 lbs
- Personality/Notes: Very frisky and busy boy who loves to follow his nose. Likely to enjoy a dog companion and will be very interested in squirrels and rabbits (and will tell you when he finds one!). A fun sidekick for active homes and everyday adventures.
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Drodie
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown (primary)
- Personality/Notes: Handsome boy who may need time to adjust to new surroundings. Needs a patient, understanding home where he can settle in at his own pace and feel safe and included. Must be the only dog in the home, as he doesn’t like to share his people.
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
👉 Meet Drodie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arctic
- Breed: Siberian Husky mix
- Age: Adult (about 5.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tri-color
- Weight: 75.2 lbs
- Personality/Notes: Has a sweet quietness and a constant smile. Enjoys moderate activity and quiet evenings at home. Best in a home with a fenced yard and a calmer neighborhood. Should be the only dog, and only with no children or kids at least 10 years old.
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
👉 Meet Arctic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caili
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult (about 7 years, 10 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Bluetick
- Weight: 37.4 lbs
- Personality/Notes: A homebody cattle dog who feels most comfortable with her safe circle. Enjoys play and exercise, especially fetch. To keep stress low, she’ll only be rehomed to a family with no children or kids at least 10 years old, and no other dogs.
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
👉 Meet Caili and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rey Skywalker
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Personality/Notes: A girl with a sweet soul and gentle spirit who likes to take life at her own pace. Will enjoy plenty of activity and a predictable daily routine. At this time, she’ll only be rehomed to a family with no children or kids at least 10 years old, and no cats or small animals. If going to a multi-dog home, a meet-and-greet is required.
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
👉 Meet Rey Skywalker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Foothills Animal Shelter at (303) 278-7575 or visit their website to confirm availability and learn about the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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