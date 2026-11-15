Looking for a new four-legged friend in Golden, CO? These adoptable dogs at Foothills Animal Shelter are hoping to meet their forever families soon.

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)

Baby (about 12 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and brown

Black and brown Weight: 23 lbs

23 lbs Personality/Notes: Recently transferred in through the shelter’s partner program. Staff invite you to chat with them to learn more and see if he’s a good fit for your home.

Recently transferred in through the shelter’s partner program. Staff invite you to chat with them to learn more and see if he’s a good fit for your home. Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

👉 Meet Sandwich and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tri-color with white

Tri-color with white Weight: 22.8 lbs

22.8 lbs Personality/Notes: Very frisky and busy boy who loves to follow his nose. Likely to enjoy a dog companion and will be very interested in squirrels and rabbits (and will tell you when he finds one!). A fun sidekick for active homes and everyday adventures.

Very boy who loves to follow his nose. Likely to enjoy a and will be very interested in (and will tell you when he finds one!). A fun sidekick for active homes and everyday adventures. Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Doberman Pinscher / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown (primary)

Brown (primary) Personality/Notes: Handsome boy who may need time to adjust to new surroundings. Needs a patient, understanding home where he can settle in at his own pace and feel safe and included. Must be the only dog in the home, as he doesn’t like to share his people.

Handsome boy who may need to new surroundings. Needs a where he can settle in at his own pace and feel safe and included. Must be the in the home, as he doesn’t like to share his people. Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

👉 Meet Drodie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Siberian Husky mix Age: Adult (about 5.5 years)

Adult (about 5.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tri-color

Tri-color Weight: 75.2 lbs

75.2 lbs Personality/Notes: Has a sweet quietness and a constant smile. Enjoys moderate activity and quiet evenings at home . Best in a home with a fenced yard and a calmer neighborhood . Should be the only dog , and only with no children or kids at least 10 years old .

Has a and a constant smile. Enjoys and . Best in a home with a and a . Should be the , and only with . Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

👉 Meet Arctic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult (about 7 years, 10 months)

Adult (about 7 years, 10 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Bluetick

Bluetick Weight: 37.4 lbs

37.4 lbs Personality/Notes: A homebody cattle dog who feels most comfortable with her safe circle . Enjoys play and exercise , especially fetch . To keep stress low, she’ll only be rehomed to a family with no children or kids at least 10 years old , and no other dogs .

A homebody cattle dog who feels most comfortable with her . Enjoys , especially . To keep stress low, she’ll only be rehomed to a family with , and . Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

👉 Meet Caili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)

Adult (about 4.5 years) Gender: Female

Female Personality/Notes: A girl with a sweet soul and gentle spirit who likes to take life at her own pace. Will enjoy plenty of activity and a predictable daily routine . At this time, she’ll only be rehomed to a family with no children or kids at least 10 years old , and no cats or small animals . If going to a multi-dog home, a meet-and-greet is required.

A girl with a who likes to take life at her own pace. Will enjoy and a . At this time, she’ll only be rehomed to a family with , and . If going to a multi-dog home, a is required. Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

👉 Meet Rey Skywalker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Foothills Animal Shelter at (303) 278-7575 or visit their website to confirm availability and learn about the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.