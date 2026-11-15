Golden’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just getting started or already licensed and experienced. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Golden, CO.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Golden, CO

Type: Part-time (similar full-time role also posted)

(similar full-time role also posted) Pay: $15.16 – $17.00/hour

Hands-on role installing towing packages and helping customers at the U-Haul lot. Standout perks include “Hire Fast, Pay Fast” same-day pay, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 certification bonus, plus access to health benefits (if eligible), 401(k), ESOP, and discounts on tech and travel.

Employer: Piper Electric Co., Inc. (Crete United)

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $45.00/hour DOE

Long-term commercial project work with a well-known local electrical contractor. You’ll need an active Colorado Journeyman Electrician License, and in return you get solid pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid time off and holidays, and room to grow across the Crete United network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles as projects ramp up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.