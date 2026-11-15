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🍽️ Golden, CO Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Golden’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new leadership roles popping up around town. If you like fast-paced days, guest service, and team vibes, these openings are worth a look.
Shift Leader – Modern Market Eatery
- Employer: Modern Market Eatery (Thrive Restaurant Group)
- Location: Golden, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly + tip sharing (up to ~$2/hour extra)
- Perks: Health benefits (medical, dental, vision) for full-time, PTO, paid holidays, 401k, free food
Lead shifts in a fast-casual, open-kitchen restaurant focused on fresh food and great guest service. You’ll run the floor, support the team, handle opening/closing, and keep quality and cleanliness on point. At least 6 months of restaurant shift leader experience required.
Events & Catering Operations Supervisor
- Employer: Mount Vernon Canyon Club
- Location: Golden, CO (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24–$28/hour, about 35–50 hours/week
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, retirement plan with contributions, employee meals, discounts, FSA, life insurance
Hands-on role helping run weddings, member events, and banquets from setup to service. You’ll coordinate room layouts, staffing, timelines, and invoices, and stay on-site through events to keep everything smooth. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, love events, and can work evenings/weekends.
Assistant General Manager – Table Mountain Inn
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Golden, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year
- Deadline: Job close date: November 30, 2026, or until filled
- Perks: DailyPay option, telemedicine & virtual mental health from day one, multiple health & life plans, 401k + match, PTO, holiday pay, parental leave, pet insurance, discounts
Hotel leadership role overseeing operations, budgets, guest satisfaction, and staff at Table Mountain Inn. You’ll support the GM, lead teams, handle schedules, and make sure events and conferences run smoothly. 2+ years as an Assistant GM and hospitality or business background preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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