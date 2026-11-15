Golden’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new leadership roles popping up around town. If you like fast-paced days, guest service, and team vibes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Modern Market Eatery (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Modern Market Eatery (Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + tip sharing (up to ~$2/hour extra)

Hourly Perks: Health benefits (medical, dental, vision) for full-time, PTO, paid holidays, 401k, free food

Lead shifts in a fast-casual, open-kitchen restaurant focused on fresh food and great guest service. You’ll run the floor, support the team, handle opening/closing, and keep quality and cleanliness on point. At least 6 months of restaurant shift leader experience required.

Employer: Mount Vernon Canyon Club

Location: Golden, CO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$28/hour , about 35–50 hours/week

, about Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, retirement plan with contributions, employee meals, discounts, FSA, life insurance

Hands-on role helping run weddings, member events, and banquets from setup to service. You’ll coordinate room layouts, staffing, timelines, and invoices, and stay on-site through events to keep everything smooth. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, love events, and can work evenings/weekends.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$85,000/year

Deadline: Job close date: November 30, 2026, or until filled

Perks: DailyPay option, telemedicine & virtual mental health from day one, multiple health & life plans, 401k + match, PTO, holiday pay, parental leave, pet insurance, discounts

Hotel leadership role overseeing operations, budgets, guest satisfaction, and staff at Table Mountain Inn. You’ll support the GM, lead teams, handle schedules, and make sure events and conferences run smoothly. 2+ years as an Assistant GM and hospitality or business background preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.