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🐱 Gentle Golden, CO Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Golden has some very special cats waiting for calm, patient homes. Each one has their own story and needs, and the team at Foothills Animal Shelter is ready to help you find the right match.
Thomas O'Malley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Weight: 12.54 lbs
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
About Thomas O'Malley:
This sweet, cheeky boy spent about a year living outdoors in a neighborhood where kind neighbors cared for him. In the shelter he’s a bit shy, but he does seem to enjoy making new friends at his own pace.
- Recommended for homes with older children or adults only
- Would likely enjoy a safe outdoor space, such as a catio
If you have a quieter home and can offer patience and gentle attention, Thomas O’Malley could blossom with you.
👉 Meet Thomas O'Malley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ophelia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 1 year (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 7.85 lbs
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
About Ophelia:
Ophelia came to Golden through Foothills’ transfer program, which helps pets from partner shelters find new homes here in Jefferson County. Staff invite you to check in with their shelter services team to learn more about her personality and needs.
If you’re open to meeting a new feline friend and want to support rescue partnerships, Ophelia could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Ophelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saffron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
About Saffron:
Saffron is an undersocialized kitten. She didn’t have much early contact with people, so she can be shy or unsure in new situations. The good news: she now has lots of chances to keep building her social skills.
She will need:
- A slow, thoughtful introduction to her new home and routine
- A patient adopter who can help her feel safe and build confidence over time
If you enjoy helping shy animals come out of their shell, Saffron could be a rewarding companion.
👉 Meet Saffron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Banana Split
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter
- Phone: (303) 278-7575
About Banana Split:
Like Saffron, Banana Split is an undersocialized kitten. Limited early exposure to people has made her a bit insecure and shy with new folks and new places, but she has lots of room to grow.
She will benefit from:
- A calm, supportive home
- Gentle, consistent handling and a gradual introduction to family life
If you’re ready to invest time and love into a shy kitten, Banana Split could become a very special part of your family.
👉 Meet Banana Split and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact Foothills Animal Shelter at (303) 278-7575 or visit their website to confirm visiting hours and adoption fees. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Golden can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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