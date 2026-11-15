Golden has some very special cats waiting for calm, patient homes. Each one has their own story and needs, and the team at Foothills Animal Shelter is ready to help you find the right match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Weight: 12.54 lbs

12.54 lbs Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

About Thomas O'Malley:

This sweet, cheeky boy spent about a year living outdoors in a neighborhood where kind neighbors cared for him. In the shelter he’s a bit shy, but he does seem to enjoy making new friends at his own pace.

Recommended for homes with older children or adults only

Would likely enjoy a safe outdoor space, such as a catio

If you have a quieter home and can offer patience and gentle attention, Thomas O’Malley could blossom with you.

👉 Meet Thomas O'Malley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 1 year (young adult)

1 year (young adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 7.85 lbs

7.85 lbs Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

About Ophelia:

Ophelia came to Golden through Foothills’ transfer program, which helps pets from partner shelters find new homes here in Jefferson County. Staff invite you to check in with their shelter services team to learn more about her personality and needs.

If you’re open to meeting a new feline friend and want to support rescue partnerships, Ophelia could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Ophelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

About Saffron:

Saffron is an undersocialized kitten. She didn’t have much early contact with people, so she can be shy or unsure in new situations. The good news: she now has lots of chances to keep building her social skills.

She will need:

A slow, thoughtful introduction to her new home and routine

to her new home and routine A patient adopter who can help her feel safe and build confidence over time

If you enjoy helping shy animals come out of their shell, Saffron could be a rewarding companion.

👉 Meet Saffron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

About Banana Split:

Like Saffron, Banana Split is an undersocialized kitten. Limited early exposure to people has made her a bit insecure and shy with new folks and new places, but she has lots of room to grow.

She will benefit from:

A calm, supportive home

Gentle, consistent handling and a gradual introduction to family life

If you’re ready to invest time and love into a shy kitten, Banana Split could become a very special part of your family.

👉 Meet Banana Split and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact Foothills Animal Shelter at (303) 278-7575 or visit their website to confirm visiting hours and adoption fees. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Golden can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.