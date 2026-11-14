Golden’s education scene is buzzing right now, from early childhood classrooms to cutting‑edge quantum labs. If you want to teach with the mountains in your backyard, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines Location: Golden, CO (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time, tenure-track

Salary: $99,556–$134,694/year

Teach core mechanical engineering and additive manufacturing while building a research program in precision and micro/nano manufacturing, metrology, and AI-driven cyber-physical systems. Great fit if you want to launch a lab, work with industry, and plug into Mines’ big initiatives in quantum, energy, and space resources.

Employer: Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, tenure-track or tenured

Salary: Assistant: $99,556–$134,694/year; Associate: $119,000–$138,000/year

Join Mines’ growing Robotics Program and teach robotics, controls, and dynamics while running a funded research group in areas like wearable robots, soft robotics, bio-inspired systems, or embodied AI. You’ll work in new robotics space and collaborate across manufacturing, energy, and mining.

Employer: Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, tenure-track or tenured

Salary: Assistant: $99,556–$134,694/year; Associate: $119,000–$138,000/year

Lead the undergraduate heat transfer course and advanced grad classes in heat transfer and fluids, while building a research program tied to aerospace, energy, data centers, quantum, or space applications. Ideal if your work connects thermal science with real-world energy and high-performance systems.

Employer: Partners in Play Preschool

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18–$23/hour

Year-round, play-based classroom for ages 2.5–7 where you design your own weekly lesson plans and get strong director support. Great for an Early Childhood Teacher (ECT-qualified) who loves child-led learning, wants a calm, close-knit setting, and appreciates perks like an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Colorado School of Mines, Department of Physics

Colorado School of Mines, Department of Physics Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, tenure-track

Salary: $96,000–$110,000/year

Teach across Mines’ Engineering Physics, Quantum Systems Engineering, and Quantum Engineering programs while running an experimental quantum sensing lab (magnetometers, clocks, atom interferometers, etc.). You’ll plug into Colorado’s fast-growing quantum ecosystem, including Quantum Commons and the Elevate Quantum tech hub.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Mines and local schools update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.