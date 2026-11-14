Golden’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially for folks who like hard problems and real hardware. If you’re into spacecraft, power electronics, or product design, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Approach Venture

Approach Venture Location: Golden, CO (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000

Lead the mechanical design and structural analysis for next‑generation modular spacecraft at a well‑funded space startup. You’ll own bus structures, packaging, and flight hardware from concept through qualification, with stock options, solid benefits, and lots of hands‑on build and test time.

Employer: National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR)

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, Fixed-term Postdoc (40 hrs/week)

Salary Range: $83,600 – $150,500

Start requirement: Must be able to start by January 19, 2027

Design, build, and test high‑temperature, high‑power converters in the tens‑of‑kilowatts range at a major national lab. Great fit if you have a PhD in EE or similar, enjoy lab work and PCB design, and want publications, collaboration, and strong federal‑lab benefits.

Employer: Ingenuity Design Group

Location: Golden, CO (Denver office, hybrid flexibility)

Type: Permanent Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $109,000

Work on real‑world commercial products from concept to production across many industries. You’ll own schematics, PCB layout (Altium), and hardware bring‑up, with mentoring from senior engineers plus benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on focus areas and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.