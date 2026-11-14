Looking for a canine friend in Golden, CO? These adoptable dogs at Foothills Animal Shelter are ready to join loving homes and start their next chapter.

Breed: French Bulldog

Age: About 7 months (young)

Gender: Female

Color: Grey

Weight: 16.8 lbs

Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Contact: (303) 278-7575

About Dottie:

Dottie is a sweet, gentle young girl who loves spending time with her people. She’s friendly, affectionate, and has a happy spirit that can brighten any day. She’s still growing and learning, and would love a caring home where she can keep discovering all the good things in life.

👉 Meet Dottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Age: About 10 months (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan & Grey

Weight: 50.6 lbs

Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Contact: (303) 278-7575

About Jaxson:

Jaxson is a happy, on-the-go boy who loves to stay busy. He’s eager to learn and would be a great match for an active person or family who enjoys daily adventures. The shelter recommends older kids or an adults-only home right now so he can keep working on his manners and training in a calm setting.

👉 Meet Jaxson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Age: 2 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: Tri-color

Weight: 42.8 lbs

Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Contact: (303) 278-7575

About Chili:

Chili is a total cutie with floppy ears and mottled fur. In a recent home, she was stressed by the other resident dog, but she happily snuggled with any person willing to cuddle. Because of this, Chili will only be rehomed as the only dog in her new home, where she can soak up all the love and attention.

👉 Meet Chili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Red & Tan

Weight: 74.8 lbs

Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Contact: (303) 278-7575

About Leo:

Leo is a handsome boy with a big personality. He’s ready to meet new people and settle into a home where he can truly be part of the family. To help keep things low-stress, Leo is recommended for a home with older kids or adults only. If you’re considering him for a multi-dog home, the shelter suggests pairing him with a female dog over 25 lbs.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Cocker Spaniel mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Yellow

Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Contact: (303) 278-7575

About Mya:

Mya is an easy-going companion who enjoys short, casual walks, sunbathing, and relaxing nearby. She is housetrained and trustworthy when left alone. Mya does well with similar-energy dogs and has been good with cats. As she slims down, more of her playful side is coming out—she’s starting to enjoy yard time, squeaky toys, and even brief zoomies. She’s a wonderful match for a calm, laid-back household.

👉 Meet Mya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Golden, CO, consider visiting Foothills Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (303) 278-7575 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.