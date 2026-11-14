Golden has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home at Foothills Animal Shelter. Here are a few of the lovely felines you can meet and possibly adopt.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Weight: About 8 lbs

About Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

Louisa is part of the shelter’s transfer program, which means she came from another partner shelter and is now getting a fresh start in Jefferson County. If you’re looking for an adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage but still has plenty of love to give, Louisa could be a great match.

The team at Foothills can share more about her personality and what kind of home she might do best in, so be sure to ask about her when you visit or call.

👉 Meet Louisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Cream tabby with white

Weight: About 15 lbs

About Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

Axel is a handsome, social guy who loves to be the center of attention. He enjoys:

Lounging around the house

Exploring his space

Rubbing up against people’s legs for affection

Even as an older gentleman, Axel still likes to play and have fun. He is recommended as the only cat in his new home, so he’s perfect for someone who wants one special feline friend to spoil.

👉 Meet Axel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 5 months )

Kitten (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Grey tabby

Weight: About 5 lbs

About Shelter: Foothills Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 278-7575

Sprout is a young kitten who also arrived through Foothills’ transfer program. She’s still very much in the growing and learning stage of life.

If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of training and socializing, Sprout could be a wonderful fit. The shelter staff can tell you more about her behavior and what she needs in a home.

👉 Meet Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Golden, CO, consider stopping by Foothills Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (303) 278-7575 to learn more about these cats and others waiting for homes. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.