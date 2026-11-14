Golden neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from car gear to home and garden goodies. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Complete set of black car floor mats for a Jeep ’25 Grand Cherokee L

Condition: Good condition

Location: Lookout Mountain 2, Golden, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Full set of matching floor mats, black, made for a Jeep ’25 Grand Cherokee L. Great if you need a replacement set or a backup for muddy days.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black cascading outdoor water fountain with pump and lights

Condition: Lights work but are dim

Includes: Electric pump and built-in lights

Location: Golden Gate Canyon, Golden, CO — about 2 miles from the intersection of Hwy 6 and Hwy 119

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice decorative fountain for a yard or patio. The water cascades down the tiers, and it comes with an electric pump. The lights still work, but they are dim, so plan for that if you want it for nighttime use. Must pick up in Golden Gate Canyon.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Core Innovations Low Profile TV Mount (model CWM650FX)

For TV size: 23"–65"

Weight capacity: 77 lb

Condition: Used but good condition

Pickup: Porch pickup in Golden, Colorado (South Golden Road area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: Check out the pictures

Low-profile wall mount for flat-screen TVs. Fits a wide range of sizes and supports up to 77 pounds. Easy porch pickup makes this a quick grab if you’re nearby.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free deals in Golden tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.