Golden’s lab scene is busy right now, especially around clean energy and advanced materials. If you’re into research that actually gets used in the real world, these are worth a look.

Employer: NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies

NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, Postdoc (fixed term) , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Salary: $76,600 – $126,400/year

Work on deep learning for enzyme design, protein variant screening, and automation for cell-free biomanufacturing. Great fit if you have a recent PhD in computational biology/biochemistry and experience in computational enzyme engineering, ML, and protein biochemistry.

Employer: NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies

NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, Postdoc (fixed term) , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Salary: $76,600 – $126,400/year

Join the Biosciences Center to build multi-enzyme cell-free pathways for sustainable chemicals and polymer precursors. You’ll use protein expression/purification, high-throughput assays, LC/MS & GC/MS, and enzyme engineering to prototype and optimize complex pathways.

Employer: NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies (via CHEManager International)

NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies (via CHEManager International) Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, Postdoc (fixed term) , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Salary: $76,600 – $126,400/year

Focus on large-scale mathematical optimization and AI/reinforcement learning for energy system design and control. Ideal if you’re a recent PhD with strong skills in Pyomo/JuMP, major solvers (CPLEX, Gurobi, etc.), and parallel computing.

Employer: NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies

NLR – National Laboratory of the Rockies Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, Limited-term (fixed term) , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Salary: $83,600 – $150,500/year

Senior-level role in the Battery Materials Group, working on battery materials and critical minerals from lab-scale synthesis and cell fabrication to advanced electrochemical testing and data analysis. Requires a relevant BS/MS/PhD, hands-on cell fabrication and characterization experience, and US citizenship for access-controlled work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting lists more details and related openings at NLR.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.