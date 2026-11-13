Golden’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know their way around fire systems and industrial controls. If you’ve got tools, field experience, and don’t mind heights or heavy gear, these are worth a look.

Employer: Control Systems, Inc

Control Systems, Inc Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $48.00/hour

Inspect, test, and repair fire alarm, sprinkler, and security systems, plus respond to emergency service calls. Good fit if you can read blueprints, climb ladders up to 60 feet, lift up to 75 lbs, and want weekly pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, health benefits, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Control Systems, Inc

Control Systems, Inc Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00 – $65.00/hour

Lead installs and commissioning of fire alarm and low-voltage systems in medium to large commercial buildings while mentoring junior techs. Ideal if you have 5+ years fire alarm/low-voltage experience, strong programming skills, know codes, and want top-end hourly pay, weekly paychecks, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Molson Coors Beverage Company

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46.26/hour

Hands-on role keeping brewery equipment running: electrical, controls, instrumentation, PLCs, VFDs, and HMIs, plus troubleshooting and preventive maintenance. Comes with competitive base pay, bonus plans, 401(k) with strong match, health benefits, generous PTO, wellness program, and even free beer and beverages on site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.