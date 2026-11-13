Golden’s sales scene is busy right now, especially around RVs and building safety systems. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Control Systems, Inc

Control Systems, Inc Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $250,000/year (posted range)

Sell fire, life safety, and low-voltage service agreements to commercial clients while growing both new and existing accounts. This role stands out for its unlimited growth potential, weekly pay, strong 401(k) match, solid PTO and holidays, and a wide range of health and wellness benefits (including pet insurance).

Employer: Camping World

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Compensation: $50,000 – $150,000/year (base + commission)

Be the main contact for customers buying RVs, from walk-throughs to closing the sale. You start with a guaranteed hourly base plus commission, then can move to 100% commission after 30 days, with extra year-end bonus potential and full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and discounts.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Compensation: $95,000 – $160,000+/year (base + uncapped variable pay)

Lead the RV sales team, drive local marketing and events, manage inventory, and keep customer service standards high. This is a good fit if you have sales leadership experience and want uncapped variable pay plus a full benefits package and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.