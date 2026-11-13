Golden’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from student housing to project-based site work. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Cardinal Group Companies / Capstone Management Partners

Cardinal Group Companies / Capstone Management Partners Location: Golden, CO (on/near campus student housing)

(on/near campus student housing) Salary: $17–$19/hr + bonus potential

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

This role is great if you enjoy working with students and being the friendly face at the front desk. You’ll handle reception, move-ins/move-outs, basic office tasks, and resident support, with shifts between 8 am–5 pm and up to 30 hours/week, including some weekends.

Employer: RES

Location: Golden, CO

Salary: $23–$26/hr

Type: Full-time (project-based)

Perfect if you like fast-paced project sites and detailed paperwork. You’ll support the project manager and field staff, handle phones, timesheets, HR paperwork, expense reports, safety documents, and help keep the office and records running smoothly. Benefits start day one, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 6% match, PTO, and more.

Employer: RES

Location: Golden, CO

Salary: $23–$26/hr

Type: Full-time (project-based)

Very similar to the Site Administrator role, this position also supports site staff with admin work: phones, timesheets, HR and DOT paperwork, safety filing, data tracking, and event support. You’ll use MS Office, work with both office and field teams, and get the same day-one benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.