🔧 Golden, CO Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Golden’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly. Here are a few local roles that mix maintenance skills with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: Jefferson County, Colorado

Jefferson County, Colorado Location: Golden, CO (Lookout Mountain Nature Preserve)

(Lookout Mountain Nature Preserve) Type: Part-time (about 16 hrs/week, non-benefited)

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour

Application deadline: 11/29/26, 11:59 PM

Help keep Boettcher Mansion and Lookout Mountain Nature Center clean, set up for weddings and events, and looking great inside and out. Schedule is flexible but varies by event calendar, usually 3 days/week (Mon–Wed or Tue–Thu), with tasks from cleaning and setup/breakdown to light outdoor work and snow removal.

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time (around 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour

Lead HVAC system installs in the field, using hand tools and basic electrical skills while talking directly with customers. This is a good fit if you already know your way around HVAC installs and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and a company truck/fuel card.

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time (around 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour

More advanced HVAC/R role where you install, maintain, and repair heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems, read schematics, and troubleshoot electrical and mechanical issues. Ideal if you’ve got broader experience (boilers, refrigeration, building automation) and want room to grow, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a company truck.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.