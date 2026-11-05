📋 Golden, CO Admin Jobs With Multiple Local Employers

Golden’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid public sector roles and a flexible local office job. Here are several openings worth a look if you’re organized and people-focused.

Employer: Jefferson County Colorado

Jefferson County Colorado Location: Golden, CO (Jefferson County Human Services Building, fully in-office)

(Jefferson County Human Services Building, fully in-office) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, flexible schedule options)

(40 hours/week, flexible schedule options) Salary: $22.89 – $23.37/hour

Deadline: 11/18/26, 11:59 PM

Help residents access SNAP, medical, and other essential services by organizing documents, doing data entry, and assisting walk-in clients. This role offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition reimbursement) and the option for 4x10s or 5x8s once trained.

Employer: State of Colorado – Division of Youth Services

Location: Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site (Colorado residents only)

(Colorado residents only) Salary: Not listed

Serve as the school registrar and office lead for the education unit at a state youth services center. You’ll manage student records, reports, and HR/timekeeping tasks while supporting teachers and administrators—ideal if you’re detail-oriented, like data systems, and want work that directly supports youth.

Employer: Artcraft Eco Panel Crafters

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Part-time, in-person (Mondays & Fridays)

Salary: Not listed

Be the front-desk go-to for a growing construction company—greeting visitors, routing calls, handling mail, and supporting HR and basic bookkeeping. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, like variety, and are comfortable with email, Excel, and learning light admin systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.