🚧 Golden, CO Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings

Golden’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for experienced electricians and finishers. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew of helpers, apprentices, and journeyman electricians on commercial/industrial projects while still working tools-on. You’ll handle layout, conduit, terminations, troubleshooting, and make sure all work meets NEC and local code.

Employer: Molson Coors Brewing Company

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Not stated (industrial maintenance role)

Not stated (industrial maintenance role) Hourly Rate: $46.26/hour

Applications: Accepted on an ongoing basis

Industrial maintenance role working on electrical, controls, and instrumentation in a major brewery. You’ll troubleshoot PLCs, VFDs, and process controls, do preventive maintenance, and support reliability projects in a fast-paced plant.

Employer: Distinctive Cabinetry and Designs

Location: Golden, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $37.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Hands-on finishing work in a high-quality custom millwork shop, focused on residential cabinetry using CV finishes. Ideal if you have strong finishing skills and like balancing speed with top-notch detail work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.