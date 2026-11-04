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🚧 Golden, CO Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings
Golden’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for experienced electricians and finishers. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Electrical Foreman - Charlotte
- Employer: Comfort Systems USA
- Location: Golden, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a crew of helpers, apprentices, and journeyman electricians on commercial/industrial projects while still working tools-on. You’ll handle layout, conduit, terminations, troubleshooting, and make sure all work meets NEC and local code.
Instrumentation Controls Electrician
- Employer: Molson Coors Brewing Company
- Location: Golden, CO
- Type: Not stated (industrial maintenance role)
- Hourly Rate: $46.26/hour
- Applications: Accepted on an ongoing basis
Industrial maintenance role working on electrical, controls, and instrumentation in a major brewery. You’ll troubleshoot PLCs, VFDs, and process controls, do preventive maintenance, and support reliability projects in a fast-paced plant.
Experienced Cabinet Finisher
- Employer: Distinctive Cabinetry and Designs
- Location: Golden, CO
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $25.00 – $37.00/hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Hands-on finishing work in a high-quality custom millwork shop, focused on residential cabinetry using CV finishes. Ideal if you have strong finishing skills and like balancing speed with top-notch detail work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they are.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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