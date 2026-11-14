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Gold Beach
🏥 Gold Beach, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel RRT Roles
12 days ago
Gold Beach may be small, but the local hospital is pulling in travelers with strong weekly pay and steady 13‑week contracts. If you’re a Respiratory Therapist or RN who likes the coast and 12‑hour shifts, these are worth a look.
Travel Cardiopulmonary Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – Days – $2,120/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,120 per week
This RRT role focuses on cardiopulmonary patients (asthma, COPD, trauma, chronic respiratory disease) with diagnostic testing and care‑plan work. Good fit if you want strong pay, guaranteed hours, and a traveler‑first agency.
Travel Cardiopulmonary Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – Nights – $2,120/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,120 per week
Same core RRT duties as the day shift, but on nights starting 01/18/2027, ideal if you prefer quieter hours and night‑shift differentials. Includes guaranteed hours and access to medical, dental, vision, and 401k with match.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,006/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,006 per week
Day‑shift RRT contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and options for company housing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, and referral bonuses.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,041/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,041 per week
Day‑shift RRT role with a 3x12 schedule and travel benefits if you live 50+ miles away. Good option if you want a coastal contract and an agency that emphasizes respect and long‑term growth.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights – $2,041/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,041 per week
Night‑shift version of the Meda Health RRT contract, running 7p–7a with the same 13‑week structure and 50‑mile travel rule. Great if you like nights and want consistent hours in a small coastal town.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,147/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Gold Beach, OR (may float to Brookings)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,147 per week
Highest listed weekly rate here, with coastal living and possible floating to a nearby Brookings site. Requires Oregon RRT license, NIHSS, ACLS, BLS, and PALS (within 6 months).
RN – Krucial Rapid Response
- Employer: Krucial Rapid Response
- Location: Gold Beach, OR
- Type: Full‑time (details not fully listed)
This RN role is through a large non‑profit response organization that staffs communities in high need. Good match if you want mission‑driven work and are open to flexible, rapid‑response style assignments.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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