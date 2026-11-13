Goffstown has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from big chains to auto parts pros. If you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: Goffstown, NH (store listed at 690 S Mast Rd, Manchester, NH)

(store listed at 690 S Mast Rd, Manchester, NH) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you have retail/restaurant/hotel experience and don’t mind lifting 30–50 lbs and staying active.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Goffstown, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on the sales floor, support the Store and Assistant Managers, and handle opening/closing, returns, and online/ship-to-store orders. Nice option if you want leadership duties, steady hours, and benefits like PTO, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, and health insurance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Goffstown, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the full-time role but with part-time hours—great if you want management-style responsibilities without a full 40-hour week. You’ll coach teammates on customer service, help run the store, and support daily operations.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Goffstown, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the counter helping customers pick the right parts, answer phone calls, run the register, and handle returns and basic in-store services (like testing batteries). Good for someone who likes cars or wants to learn, with room to grow and a full benefits package.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Goffstown, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the full-time Parts Specialist—helping customers in-store and by phone, stocking, and light service tasks—but with a more flexible schedule. Nice side job if you want retail hours and like problem-solving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.