📅 Game kits and teen game night at Goddard Library in November

📅 Game kits and teen game night at Goddard Library this November

November is International Games Month, and Goddard Public Library is joining in.

All month long, you can check out Game Learning Kits from the library. Kits are available for preschool, younger elementary, middle elementary, teens, and adults. Each kit has 3–4 board or card games and can be checked out for one week at a time.

The library is also hosting a Teen Game Night on Tuesday, November 10, from 6–7pm. Teens ages 13–18 are invited to come play video, card, and board games and hang out with friends.

Stop by the Goddard Public Library in November to borrow a game kit or bring your teen for a fun, social hour of gaming.