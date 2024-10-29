Suburbs vs. Cities: Here’s the Cost Difference in 18 Major Metro Areas

ucpage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

U.S. suburbs really began to take off in the early 1950s — right around the time when credit cards were mass distributed, allowing homeowners to get bigger places and buy things like televisions, washing machines and other items they may not have been able to afford in cash.

The suburbs get a lot of heat from city dwellers. They’re usually not very walkable and are, well, kind of boring — at least when compared to major metros. But often you can get more bang for your buck in the suburbs than you can in a big city when it comes to home sizes. Still, when deciding between a city and a suburb, it’s important to know the cost differences between them; sometimes, suburbs, though generally more spacious than large metros, sport steeper costs of living than cities.

In an exclusive new study, GOBankingRates analyzed some of the largest metro areas to find the difference between the cost of living in the largest major city and the cost of living in its three nearby suburbs. Using the largest metro areas, 18 cities were identified and selected to compare the cost in their suburbs .

Key Findings:

Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston have some of the most notable cost of living differences. Arcadia, California; Mercer Island, Washington; and Cambridge, Massachusetts, cost an additional $60,000+ per year compared to their nearby big cities — the largest cost differences in our analysis.

Philadelphia suburbs had the highest livability scores. All three suburbs we analyzed outside of Philadelphia had livability scores above 88 — the highest in our study.

Kannapolis, North Carolina, is the cheapest suburb in our study. Detroit is the cheapest major metro.

Annual Cost of Living in New York City Metro

New York: $91,153 Livability score: 75

$91,153

New Rochelle, New York: $90,318 Livability score: 70

$90,318

Yonkers, New York: $79,802 Livability score: 67

$79,802

Jericho, New York: $117,886 Livability score: 77

$117,886

Annual Cost of Living in Los Angeles Metro

Los Angeles: $100,697 Livability score: 67

$100,697

Arcadia, California: $182,843 Livability score: 77

$182,843

Burbank, California: $115,401 Livability score: 74

$115,401

Pasadena, California: $119,170 Livability score: 73

$119,170

Annual Cost of Living in Chicago Metro

Chicago, IL: $48,231 Livability score: 78

$48,231

Aurora, Illinois: $42,821 Livability score: 71

$42,821

Elgin, Illinois: $45,807 Livability score: 82

$45,807

Schaumburg, Ilinois: $53,123 Livability score: 78

$53,123

Annual Cost of Living in Houston Metro

Houston: $44,452 Livability score: 74

$44,452

The Woodlands, Texas: $57,783 Livability score: 91

$57,783

Pearland, Texas: $52,272 Livability score: 81

$52,272

Sugar Land, Texas: $57,816 Livability score: 80

$57,816

Annual Cost of Living in Phoenix Metro

Phoenix: $55,661 Livability score: 76

$55,661

Goodyear, Arizona: $85,714 Livability score: 76

$85,714

Chandler, Arizona: $63,076 Livability score: 79

$63,076

Gilbert, Arizona: $66,797 Livability score: 89

$66,797

Annual Cost of Living in Philadelphia Metro

Philadelphia: $43,344 Livability score: 76

$43,344

Ardmore, Pennsylvania: $60,812 Livability score: 93

$60,812

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania: $59,227 Livability score: 89

$59,227

Exton, Pennsylvania: $67,220 Livability score: 88

$67,220

Annual Cost of Living in Dallas Metro

Dallas: $48,597 Livability score: 81

$48,597

McKinney, Texas: $57,310 Livability score: 74

$57,310

Denton, Texas: $49,494 Livability score: 85

$49,494

Prosper, Texas: $82,962 Livability score: 70

$82,962

Annual Cost of Living in Austin, Texas, Metro

Austin, Texas: $48,597 Livability score: 83

$48,597

Pflugerville, Texas: $50,955 Livability score: 82

$50,955

Leander, Texas: $57,487 Livability score: 81

$57,487

Georgetown, Texas: $56,681 Livability score: 83

$56,681

Annual Cost of Living in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro

Jacksonville, Florida: $46,335 Livability score: 84

$46,335

Oakleaf Plantation, Florida: $44,525 Livability score: 70

$44,525

Orange Park, Florida: $48,166 Livability score: 76

$48,166

Fernandina Beach, Florida: $68,410 Livability score: 72

$68,410

Annual Cost of Living in Charlotte, North Carolina, Metro

Charlotte, North Carolina: $52,767 Livability score: 80

$52,767

Matthews, North Carolina: $56,300 Livability score: 83

$56,300

Kannapolis, North Carolina: $41,887 Livability score: 64

$41,887

Davidson, North Carolina: $74,190 Livability score: 75

$74,190

Annual Cost of Living in Seattle Metro

Seattle: $92,451 Livability score: 75

$92,451

Mercer Island, Washington: $180,287 Livability score: 75

$180,287

Shoreline, Washington: $85,621 Livability score: 84

$85,621

Renton, Washington: $81,633 Livability score: 82

$81,633

Annual Cost of Living in Denver Metro

Denver: $67,936 Livability score: 72

$67,936

Centennial, Colorado: $68,367 Livability score: 80

$68,367

Thornton, Colorado: $63,044 Livability score: 81

$63,044

Littleton, Colorado: $72,640 Livability score: 71

$72,640

Annual Cost of Living in Nashville, Tennessee, Metro

Nashville, Tennessee: $56,069 Livability score: 78

$56,069

Smyrna, Tennessee: $49,708 Livability score: 76

$49,708

Franklin, Tennessee: $89,027 Livability score: 75

$89,027

Hendersonville, Tennessee: $60,163 Livability score: 70

$60,163

Annual Cost of Living in Boston Metro

Boston: $85,229 Livability score: 77

$85,229

Lexington, Massachusetts: $131,836 Livability score: 92

$131,836

Cambridge, Massachusetts: $152,776 Livability score: 86

$152,776

Newton, Massachusetts: $143,547 Livability score: 84

$143,547

Annual Cost of Living in Detroit Metro

Detroit: $32,782 Livability score: 73

$32,782

Farmington, Michigan: $47,651 Livability score: 91

$47,651

Beverly Hills, Michigan: $62,695 Livability score: 83

$62,695

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan: $74,269 Livability score: 72

$74,269

Annual Cost of Living in Atlanta Metro

Atlanta: $57,437 Livability score: 78

$57,437

Roswell, Georgia: $69,060 Livability score: 80

$69,060

Decatur, Georgia: $47,806 Livability score: 87

$47,806

Johns Creek, Georgia: $75,996 Livability score: 66

$75,996

Annual Cost of Living in Orlando, Florida, Metro

Orlando, Florida: $54,589 Livability score: 81

$54,589

Horizon West, Florida: $55,450 Livability score: 72

$55,450

Winter Park, Florida: $61,214 Livability score: 84

$61,214

Altamonte Springs, Florida: $52,337 Livability score: 82

$52,337

Annual Cost of Living in Newark, New Jersey, Metro

Newark, New Jersey: $63,385 Livability score: 67

$63,385

North Caldwell, New Jersey: $103,675 Livability score: 71

$103,675

Essex Fells, New Jersey: $125,781 Livability score: 74

$125,781

Passaic, New Jersey: $68,235 Livability score: 60

$68,235

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed some of the largest metro areas to find the difference between the cost of living in the largest major city and the cost of living in its suburbs. Using the largest metro areas, 16 cities were identified and selected. For each city, three suburbs were selected, representing nearby suburbs with connections to the major city. For each city and suburb, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated. The difference in total cost of living can be calculated from the suburbs to the major city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 15, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Suburbs vs. Cities: Here’s the Cost Difference in 18 Major Metro Areas