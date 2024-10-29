Suburbs vs. Cities: Here’s the Cost Difference in 18 Major Metro Areas
U.S. suburbs really began to take off in the early 1950s — right around the time when credit cards were mass distributed, allowing homeowners to get bigger places and buy things like televisions, washing machines and other items they may not have been able to afford in cash.
The suburbs get a lot of heat from city dwellers. They’re usually not very walkable and are, well, kind of boring — at least when compared to major metros. But often you can get more bang for your buck in the suburbs than you can in a big city when it comes to home sizes. Still, when deciding between a city and a suburb, it’s important to know the cost differences between them; sometimes, suburbs, though generally more spacious than large metros, sport steeper costs of living than cities.
In an exclusive new study, GOBankingRates analyzed some of the largest metro areas to find the difference between the cost of living in the largest major city and the cost of living in its three nearby suburbs. Using the largest metro areas, 18 cities were identified and selected to compare the cost in their suburbs .
Key Findings:
Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston have some of the most notable cost of living differences. Arcadia, California; Mercer Island, Washington; and Cambridge, Massachusetts, cost an additional $60,000+ per year compared to their nearby big cities — the largest cost differences in our analysis.
Philadelphia suburbs had the highest livability scores.
All three suburbs we analyzed outside of Philadelphia had livability scores above 88 — the highest in our study.
Kannapolis, North Carolina, is the cheapest suburb in our study. Detroit is the cheapest major metro.
Annual Cost of Living in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro
Jacksonville, Florida: $46,335
Livability score: 84
Oakleaf Plantation, Florida: $44,525
Livability score: 70
Orange Park, Florida: $48,166
Livability score: 76
Fernandina Beach, Florida: $68,410
Livability score: 72
Annual Cost of Living in Charlotte, North Carolina, Metro
Charlotte, North Carolina: $52,767
Livability score: 80
Matthews, North Carolina: $56,300
Livability score: 83
Kannapolis, North Carolina: $41,887
Livability score: 64
Davidson, North Carolina: $74,190
Livability score: 75
Annual Cost of Living in Seattle Metro
Seattle: $92,451
Livability score: 75
Mercer Island, Washington: $180,287
Livability score: 75
Shoreline, Washington: $85,621
Livability score: 84
Renton, Washington: $81,633
Livability score: 82
Annual Cost of Living in Denver Metro
Denver: $67,936
Livability score: 72
Centennial, Colorado: $68,367
Livability score: 80
Thornton, Colorado: $63,044
Livability score: 81
Littleton, Colorado: $72,640
Livability score: 71
Annual Cost of Living in Nashville, Tennessee, Metro
Nashville, Tennessee: $56,069
Livability score: 78
Smyrna, Tennessee: $49,708
Livability score: 76
Franklin, Tennessee: $89,027
Livability score: 75
Hendersonville, Tennessee: $60,163
Livability score: 70
Annual Cost of Living in Boston Metro
Boston: $85,229
Livability score: 77
Lexington, Massachusetts: $131,836
Livability score: 92
Cambridge, Massachusetts: $152,776
Livability score: 86
Newton, Massachusetts: $143,547
Livability score: 84
Annual Cost of Living in Detroit Metro
Detroit: $32,782
Livability score: 73
Farmington, Michigan: $47,651
Livability score: 91
Beverly Hills, Michigan: $62,695
Livability score: 83
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan: $74,269
Livability score: 72
Annual Cost of Living in Atlanta Metro
Atlanta: $57,437
Livability score: 78
Roswell, Georgia: $69,060
Livability score: 80
Decatur, Georgia: $47,806
Livability score: 87
Johns Creek, Georgia: $75,996
Livability score: 66
Annual Cost of Living in Orlando, Florida, Metro
Orlando, Florida: $54,589
Livability score: 81
Horizon West, Florida: $55,450
Livability score: 72
Winter Park, Florida: $61,214
Livability score: 84
Altamonte Springs, Florida: $52,337
Livability score: 82
Annual Cost of Living in Newark, New Jersey, Metro
Newark, New Jersey: $63,385
Livability score: 67
North Caldwell, New Jersey: $103,675
Livability score: 71
Essex Fells, New Jersey: $125,781
Livability score: 74
Passaic, New Jersey: $68,235
Livability score: 60
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed some of the largest metro areas to find the difference between the cost of living in the largest major city and the cost of living in its suburbs. Using the largest metro areas, 16 cities were identified and selected. For each city, three suburbs were selected, representing nearby suburbs with connections to the major city. For each city and suburb, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated. The difference in total cost of living can be calculated from the suburbs to the major city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 15, 2024.
