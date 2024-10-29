Open in App
    Suburbs vs. Cities: Here’s the Cost Difference in 18 Major Metro Areas

    By Nicole Spector,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yC5F8_0wQrN9z300
    ucpage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    U.S. suburbs really began to take off in the early 1950s — right around the time when credit cards were mass distributed, allowing homeowners to get bigger places and buy things like televisions, washing machines and other items they may not have been able to afford in cash.

    The suburbs get a lot of heat from city dwellers. They’re usually not very walkable and are, well, kind of boring — at least when compared to major metros. But often you can get more bang for your buck in the suburbs than you can in a big city when it comes to home sizes. Still, when deciding between a city and a suburb, it’s important to know the cost differences between them; sometimes, suburbs, though generally more spacious than large metros, sport steeper costs of living than cities.

    In an exclusive new study, GOBankingRates analyzed some of the largest metro areas to find the difference between the cost of living in the largest major city and the cost of living in its three nearby suburbs. Using the largest metro areas, 18 cities were identified and selected to compare the cost in their suburbs .

    Key Findings:

    • Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston have some of the most notable cost of living differences. Arcadia, California; Mercer Island, Washington; and Cambridge, Massachusetts, cost an additional $60,000+ per year compared to their nearby big cities — the largest cost differences in our analysis.
    • Philadelphia suburbs had the highest livability scores.
      • All three suburbs we analyzed outside of Philadelphia had livability scores above 88 — the highest in our study.
    • Kannapolis, North Carolina, is the cheapest suburb in our study. Detroit is the cheapest major metro.

    Annual Cost of Living in New York City Metro

    • New York: $91,153
      • Livability score: 75
    • New Rochelle, New York: $90,318
      • Livability score: 70
    • Yonkers, New York: $79,802
      • Livability score: 67
    • Jericho, New York: $117,886
      • Livability score: 77

    Annual Cost of Living in Los Angeles Metro

    • Los Angeles: $100,697
      • Livability score: 67
    • Arcadia, California: $182,843
      • Livability score: 77
    • Burbank, California: $115,401
      • Livability score: 74
    • Pasadena, California: $119,170
      • Livability score: 73

    Annual Cost of Living in Chicago Metro

    • Chicago, IL: $48,231
      • Livability score: 78
    • Aurora, Illinois: $42,821
      • Livability score: 71
    • Elgin, Illinois: $45,807
      • Livability score: 82
    • Schaumburg, Ilinois: $53,123
      • Livability score: 78

    Annual Cost of Living in Houston Metro

    • Houston: $44,452
      • Livability score: 74
    • The Woodlands, Texas: $57,783
      • Livability score: 91
    • Pearland, Texas: $52,272
      • Livability score: 81
    • Sugar Land, Texas: $57,816
      • Livability score: 80

    Annual Cost of Living in Phoenix Metro

    • Phoenix: $55,661
      • Livability score: 76
    • Goodyear, Arizona: $85,714
      • Livability score: 76
    • Chandler, Arizona: $63,076
      • Livability score: 79
    • Gilbert, Arizona: $66,797
      • Livability score: 89

    Annual Cost of Living in Philadelphia Metro

    • Philadelphia: $43,344
      • Livability score: 76
    • Ardmore, Pennsylvania: $60,812
      • Livability score: 93
    • Conshohocken, Pennsylvania: $59,227
      • Livability score: 89
    • Exton, Pennsylvania: $67,220
      • Livability score: 88

    Annual Cost of Living in Dallas Metro

    • Dallas: $48,597
      • Livability score: 81
    • McKinney, Texas: $57,310
      • Livability score: 74
    • Denton, Texas: $49,494
      • Livability score: 85
    • Prosper, Texas: $82,962
      • Livability score: 70

    Annual Cost of Living in Austin, Texas, Metro

    • Austin, Texas: $48,597
      • Livability score: 83
    • Pflugerville, Texas: $50,955
      • Livability score: 82
    • Leander, Texas: $57,487
      • Livability score: 81
    • Georgetown, Texas: $56,681
      • Livability score: 83

    Annual Cost of Living in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro

    • Jacksonville, Florida: $46,335
      • Livability score: 84
    • Oakleaf Plantation, Florida: $44,525
      • Livability score: 70
    • Orange Park, Florida: $48,166
      • Livability score: 76
    • Fernandina Beach, Florida: $68,410
      • Livability score: 72

    Annual Cost of Living in Charlotte, North Carolina, Metro

    • Charlotte, North Carolina: $52,767
      • Livability score: 80
    • Matthews, North Carolina: $56,300
      • Livability score: 83
    • Kannapolis, North Carolina: $41,887
      • Livability score: 64
    • Davidson, North Carolina: $74,190
      • Livability score: 75

    Annual Cost of Living in Seattle Metro

    • Seattle: $92,451
      • Livability score: 75
    • Mercer Island, Washington: $180,287
      • Livability score: 75
    • Shoreline, Washington: $85,621
      • Livability score: 84
    • Renton, Washington: $81,633
      • Livability score: 82

    Annual Cost of Living in Denver Metro

    • Denver: $67,936
      • Livability score: 72
    • Centennial, Colorado: $68,367
      • Livability score: 80
    • Thornton, Colorado: $63,044
      • Livability score: 81
    • Littleton, Colorado: $72,640
      • Livability score: 71

    Annual Cost of Living in Nashville, Tennessee, Metro

    • Nashville, Tennessee: $56,069
      • Livability score: 78
    • Smyrna, Tennessee: $49,708
      • Livability score: 76
    • Franklin, Tennessee: $89,027
      • Livability score: 75
    • Hendersonville, Tennessee: $60,163
      • Livability score: 70

    Annual Cost of Living in Boston Metro

    • Boston: $85,229
      • Livability score: 77
    • Lexington, Massachusetts: $131,836
      • Livability score: 92
    • Cambridge, Massachusetts: $152,776
      • Livability score: 86
    • Newton, Massachusetts: $143,547
      • Livability score: 84

    Annual Cost of Living in Detroit Metro

    • Detroit: $32,782
      • Livability score: 73
    • Farmington, Michigan: $47,651
      • Livability score: 91
    • Beverly Hills, Michigan: $62,695
      • Livability score: 83
    • Bloomfield Hills, Michigan: $74,269
      • Livability score: 72

    Annual Cost of Living in Atlanta Metro

    • Atlanta: $57,437
      • Livability score: 78
    • Roswell, Georgia: $69,060
      • Livability score: 80
    • Decatur, Georgia: $47,806
      • Livability score: 87
    • Johns Creek, Georgia: $75,996
      • Livability score: 66

    Annual Cost of Living in Orlando, Florida, Metro

    • Orlando, Florida: $54,589
      • Livability score: 81
    • Horizon West, Florida: $55,450
      • Livability score: 72
    • Winter Park, Florida: $61,214
      • Livability score: 84
    • Altamonte Springs, Florida: $52,337
      • Livability score: 82

    Annual Cost of Living in Newark, New Jersey, Metro

    • Newark, New Jersey: $63,385
      • Livability score: 67
    • North Caldwell, New Jersey: $103,675
      • Livability score: 71
    • Essex Fells, New Jersey: $125,781
      • Livability score: 74
    • Passaic, New Jersey: $68,235
      • Livability score: 60

    Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed some of the largest metro areas to find the difference between the cost of living in the largest major city and the cost of living in its suburbs. Using the largest metro areas, 16 cities were identified and selected. For each city, three suburbs were selected, representing nearby suburbs with connections to the major city. For each city and suburb, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated. The difference in total cost of living can be calculated from the suburbs to the major city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 15, 2024.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Suburbs vs. Cities: Here’s the Cost Difference in 18 Major Metro Areas

