Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GOBankingRates

    5 Best Kirkland Grocery Items Retirees Should Buy at Costco Before Winter Hits

    By Sean Bryant,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1lek_0wQrMovg00
    BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

    Many retirees are looking for ways to save money on groceries. While grocery shopping at Costco can be a great way to achieve your goal, buying in bulk isn’t always the best idea for retirees who are cooking for one or two people.

    Learn More: 5 Reasons You Should Always Buy Electronics at Costco

    For You: 5 Low-Risk Accounts Financially Savvy People Trust for Reliable Returns

    Thankfully, many grocery items are easily freezable or have long shelf lives. You can buy these items ahead of time and use them all winter. Look for Kirkland Signature items, Costco’s private label brand, to save even more money .

    Here are the best Kirkland grocery items that retirees should buy at Costco before winter hits this year .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jeW7_0wQrMovg00
    David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

    Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter

    • Price: $7.49

    The Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter comes in a 27-ounce jar for $7.49. Most grocery stores will sell much smaller jars for a very similar price. The only ingredient in the Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is roasted almonds, so you can feel good about avoiding added sugar, salt and oil. Jars of almond butter have long shelf lives, so you can save them to have on hand for easy sandwiches or toast or to add to oatmeal this winter.

    Check Out: 5 Items To Buy at Five Below Before They Sell Out This Winter

    Find More: 7 Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Before They Sell Out This Winter

    Trending Now:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fT1HY_0wQrMovg00
    ©Costco

    Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water

    • Price: $18.99

    Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna is a wild-caught canned tuna made with simple ingredients. It costs $18.99 for eight cans, which is less than $2.40 per can. Tuna is high in protein, and cans have long shelf lives when unopened. Tuna salad sandwiches are a healthy, quick and cheap lunch that retirees can make during winter. Or you could use it to add a protein to a casserole for dinner.

    Explore More: 7 Aldi Fan Favorites That the Middle Class Needs To Buy This Fall

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gr0Wv_0wQrMovg00
    ©Costco

    Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves

    • Price: $8.99

    Walnuts are a healthy source of fat, protein, fiber, vitamin E and more. While walnuts are normally pricey at most grocery stores, Costco sells a 3-pound bag of plain raw walnut halves for $8.99. You can use these walnut halves for cooking, baking, snacking — or add to your winter oatmeal breakfast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5nMg_0wQrMovg00
    ©Costco

    Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

    • Price: $22.99

    Olive oil is another expensive item in most grocery stores. Costco has a great price, at only $22.99 for a 2-liter bottle of organic extra virgin olive oil . Olive oil lasts a long time, so don’t be worried about using up this large bottle right away. It will be good to have olive oil on hand so you don’t have to run out to the store while cooking this winter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCxmi_0wQrMovg00
    ©Costco

    Kirkland Signature Almonds in Milk Chocolate

    • Price: $16.99

    Sometimes, you want a little sweet treat, and Kirkland Signature Almonds in Milk Chocolate delivers. These roasted almonds are covered in milk chocolate and come in a 3-pound jar with a top that makes it easy to enjoy a few chocolate-covered almonds in the evening.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Best Kirkland Grocery Items Retirees Should Buy at Costco Before Winter Hits

    Related Search

    Costco shopping tipsKirkland signature productsRetiree discountsDavid TonelsonCostcoKirkland signature

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    I've worked at Costco for 19 years. Here are 10 of the best things I'm seeing on the shelves right now.
    Business Insider21 days ago
    7 Best New Costco Grocery Items That Are Worth Every Penny
    GOBankingRates4 days ago
    4 Groceries Frugal Retirees Should Buy During the Holidays
    GOBankingRates4 days ago
    What's The Worst Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop?
    chowhound.com2 days ago
    These 6 Costco Foods Are Better Than Restaurants
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    The 7 Best Foods to Eat Before Bed for Uninterrupted Sleep, According to Nutrition Experts
    Real Simple2 days ago
    I Tried 12 Popular Potato Chip Brands—This Is the One I’m Buying From Now On
    Allrecipes.com1 day ago
    I Asked 3 Chefs for the Best Potato for Mashed Potatoes, and Their Top Pick Shocked Me
    Allrecipes.com3 days ago
    The 8 Best Canned Foods You Should Always Have on Hand, According to Chefs
    EatingWell2 days ago
    6 Things to Do When You Wake Up If You Have High Blood Pressure, According to Experts
    EatingWell1 day ago
    New Report Names the #1 Thanksgiving Side Dish in America and the Winner Might Surprise You
    Parade2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Love to Complain about Everything
    Astro Harmony1 day ago
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    News 8 WROC1 day ago
    Here's How Long Eggs Really Last in the Fridge
    CNET19 days ago
    All-You-Can-Eat Food Items You Should Never Try
    247 Tempo13 days ago
    I Asked 3 Food Editors To Name the Best Canned Tuna—They All Said the Same Brand
    Simply Recipes2 days ago
    12 Things That Don’t Belong in Your Living Room
    homedit.com1 day ago
    Ten Candies That No Longer Exist
    Greyson F1 day ago
    People With This Are Up To 2X Less Likely To Develop Dementia
    MindBodyGreen2 days ago
    How Long Can You Stand on 1 Leg? It May Indicate How Healthy You Are
    People2 days ago
    Why People Quit Shopping at Costco (8 Legit Reasons)
    FinanceBuzz1 day ago
    Mechanics Name Car Brands With the Most Engine Problems
    Mens Journal4 days ago
    14 Store-Bought Ice Creams You Should Keep Out Of The Cart
    chowhound.com2 days ago
    Should You Store Fast Food Sauce Packets In The Fridge?
    chowhound.com3 days ago
    12 Bakery Items You Should Always Buy From Costco, And 4 You Should Never (Yes: Triple Chocolate Chip Muffins, No: Pumpkin Pie)
    shefinds2 days ago
    Don't Trust Them: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Known to Lie the Most Often
    Ms Trent3 days ago
    The Trader Joe’s Shopping Trick We Wish We’d Known About Sooner
    Parade5 days ago
    Costco's New Take-and-Bake Item Is 'Over the Top Good'
    Allrecipes.com20 days ago
    There’s another massive meat recall over Listeria—and it’s a doozy
    Ars Technica14 days ago
    5 Best New Items Coming to Costco in Late 2024
    GOBankingRates22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy