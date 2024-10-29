5 Best Kirkland Grocery Items Retirees Should Buy at Costco Before Winter Hits

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

Many retirees are looking for ways to save money on groceries. While grocery shopping at Costco can be a great way to achieve your goal, buying in bulk isn’t always the best idea for retirees who are cooking for one or two people.

Thankfully, many grocery items are easily freezable or have long shelf lives. You can buy these items ahead of time and use them all winter. Look for Kirkland Signature items, Costco’s private label brand, to save even more money .

Here are the best Kirkland grocery items that retirees should buy at Costco before winter hits this year .

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter

Price: $7.49

The Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter comes in a 27-ounce jar for $7.49. Most grocery stores will sell much smaller jars for a very similar price. The only ingredient in the Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is roasted almonds, so you can feel good about avoiding added sugar, salt and oil. Jars of almond butter have long shelf lives, so you can save them to have on hand for easy sandwiches or toast or to add to oatmeal this winter.

Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water

Price: $18.99

Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna is a wild-caught canned tuna made with simple ingredients. It costs $18.99 for eight cans, which is less than $2.40 per can. Tuna is high in protein, and cans have long shelf lives when unopened. Tuna salad sandwiches are a healthy, quick and cheap lunch that retirees can make during winter. Or you could use it to add a protein to a casserole for dinner.

Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves

Price: $8.99

Walnuts are a healthy source of fat, protein, fiber, vitamin E and more. While walnuts are normally pricey at most grocery stores, Costco sells a 3-pound bag of plain raw walnut halves for $8.99. You can use these walnut halves for cooking, baking, snacking — or add to your winter oatmeal breakfast.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Price: $22.99

Olive oil is another expensive item in most grocery stores. Costco has a great price, at only $22.99 for a 2-liter bottle of organic extra virgin olive oil . Olive oil lasts a long time, so don’t be worried about using up this large bottle right away. It will be good to have olive oil on hand so you don’t have to run out to the store while cooking this winter.

Kirkland Signature Almonds in Milk Chocolate

Price: $16.99

Sometimes, you want a little sweet treat, and Kirkland Signature Almonds in Milk Chocolate delivers. These roasted almonds are covered in milk chocolate and come in a 3-pound jar with a top that makes it easy to enjoy a few chocolate-covered almonds in the evening.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Best Kirkland Grocery Items Retirees Should Buy at Costco Before Winter Hits