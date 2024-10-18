Open in App
    8 Items To Buy from Walmart for Your DIY Emergency Kit

    By Cynthia Measom,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTHNI_0wCK1lha00
    Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

    When building a DIY emergency kit, consider what you will need to have at your fingertips if you lose access to water, electricity and fresh or frozen food. You’ll also need a way to keep up with the news and any emergency notifications, such as weather alerts.

    The good news is that you don’t have to blow your budget when collecting supplies.

    Here are eight items you can pick up from Walmart to help you stock your DIY emergency kit.

    Water

    According to Ready.gov, an official website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, when building your emergency kit, you’ll need to stock one gallon of water per person per day for several days to use for drinking and sanitation.

    If you have pets, don’t forget about storing additional water for them. You’ll need one ounce of water per pound per pet, according to the official website for Carroll County, Georgia .

    Walmart sells a 24-count pack of 16.9-ounce bottles of Great Value Purified Drinking Water for $3.64. You can also buy gallon jugs of Great Value purified or spring water for $1.37 each.

    Canned Goods

    Stock several days of canned goods or other non-perishable food. How many cans or packages you will need depends on the size of your family. Check the serving sizes when planning.

    Walmart has a variety of canned foods at low prices under its Great Value label. For example, 15-ounce cans of whole kernel corn, green beans and sweet peas are $0.64 each.

    Additionally, a four-pack of 5-ounce cans of chunk light tuna in water is $3.22.

    Manual Can Opener

    You’ll need a non-electric can opener to open any canned goods you have. Walmart’s Mainstays 2-Ply Manual Can Opener With Integrated Bottle Opener is $2.97.

    The big-box retailer also sells battery powered can openers for around $20 if you prefer not to open cans manually.

    Battery-Powered Radio

    A battery-powered radio will allow you to receive news and other information in an emergency.

    Walmart sells a compact model for $12.88. Alternatively, you can purchase a hand crank radio that doesn’t require batteries.

    You might also want to purchase a NOAA Weather radio with an alarm to alert you of any concerning weather events. Walmart sells a hand crank AM/FM NOAA Weather radio with a flashlight and SOS alarm for $15.98.

    Flashlight

    When the electricity is out, flashlights are a great tool to have on hand to still be able to function in the darkness.

    Walmart sells Ozark Trail 50-lumen mini flashlights or 25-lumen mini LED headlamps for $1.88 each. If you’re looking for something more powerful, pick up an Ozark Trail 550-lumen flashlight for $9.97.

    Extra Batteries

    For all your battery-powered devices, it’s wise to have extra batteries on hand. At Walmart, a 16-pack of Rayovac High Energy Batteries , which is better-priced than Duracell, is $12.97 and a 36-pack is $17.97.

    First Aid Kit

    A first aid kit is essential in an emergency because medical services or drugstores may not be available.

    Walmart’s Equate All-Purpose 250-Piece First Aid Kit is $16.98 and contains bandages, medicines, topicals, instruments, and wound dressings.

    Power Banks

    Without electricity, your cell phone eventually will run out of battery. Having fully charged power banks in your DIY emergency kit can help you keep your cell phone going until the electricity is restored.

    Consider spending a little bit more and buying a higher-capacity power bank, like the ONN. 20000 Power Bank for $29.88, which gives you two extra charges.

    Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Oct. 17, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Items To Buy from Walmart for Your DIY Emergency Kit

