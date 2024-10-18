8 Items To Buy from Walmart for Your DIY Emergency Kit
When building a DIY emergency kit, consider what you will need to have at your fingertips if you lose access to water, electricity and fresh or frozen food. You’ll also need a way to keep up with the news and any emergency notifications, such as weather alerts.
The good news is that you don’t have to blow your budget when collecting supplies.
According to Ready.gov, an official website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, when building your emergency kit, you’ll need to stock one gallon of water per person per day for several days to use for drinking and sanitation.
If you have pets, don’t forget about storing additional water for them. You’ll need one ounce of water per pound per pet, according to the official website for Carroll County, Georgia .
A battery-powered radio will allow you to receive news and other information in an emergency.
Walmart sells a compact model for $12.88. Alternatively, you can purchase a hand crank radio that doesn’t require batteries.
You might also want to purchase a NOAA Weather radio with an alarm to alert you of any concerning weather events. Walmart sells a hand crank AM/FM NOAA Weather radio with a flashlight and SOS alarm for $15.98.
Flashlight
When the electricity is out, flashlights are a great tool to have on hand to still be able to function in the darkness.
Without electricity, your cell phone eventually will run out of battery. Having fully charged power banks in your DIY emergency kit can help you keep your cell phone going until the electricity is restored.
Consider spending a little bit more and buying a higher-capacity power bank, like the ONN. 20000 Power Bank for $29.88, which gives you two extra charges.
