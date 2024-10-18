5 European Vacations You Can Take for Less Than $3,000

fotoVoyager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

European travel doesn’t have to cost a fortune. If you’re hoping to jet off to one — or more — of the continent’s chic destinations, it can be done on a budget .

In fact, you likely can have an unforgettable European vacation for less than you’d pay to visit many popular U.S. cities. Whether you’re hoping to spend the entire time in one specific destination or collect stamps on your passport, this type of travel isn’t exclusively reserved for the elite.

Of course, this will require careful budgeting, as it’s easy to get carried away with spending when you’re on vacation. As for the planning part, you may want to consult a travel agent, as having help planning your trip from an expert can offer major savings.

Melissa Moses, a destination specialist at Goway Travel , said the company offers a wide variety of packages for people looking to vacation for under $3,000. Here’s a look at five European vacation packages she suggested that offer exciting, yet cost-effective, travel.

Tour of Spain

On this trip, you’ll travel around Spain, visiting Madrid, Seville, Granada and more.

“For an incredible value of approximately $2,807 a person, embark on an eight-day adventure across Spain,” she said. “This trip takes travelers through the country’s highlights, including Madrid’s Royal Palace, the Royal Alcazar in Seville, Alhambra Palace in Granada, the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and more.”

This is a great way to explore Spain — especially if you’re not familiar with the country — as you won’t have to do any of the planning.

Eastern Europe — Budapest, Vienna and Prague

Prepare for a vacation you’ll never want to end.

“This 11-day tour starts at $2,468 per person and visits some of the most beautiful cities in Eastern Europe and their surrounding towns,” Moses said.

You’ll enjoy tours of Budapest, Schönbrunn Palace, Salzburg, Prague and more during your almost two-week trip, she said. If you’re eager to visit several countries on your trip, this can make for a vacation you’ll never forget.

Athens and Santorini

This vacation is a foodie’s dream.

“On this Greece-focused itinerary, see a more classic European summer destination,” Moses said. “For around $2,699 per person, visitors can take a cooking class in Athens, taste wine in Santorini and cruise around Hydra, Poros and Aegina on a seven-day adventure exploring Greek cuisine.”

Beyond eating your way Greece, there are also plenty of sites to see.

“The trip also includes a tour of each city on the trip and entry to the Acropolis,” she said.

Dublin

Experience the best of Dublin — and the surrounding area — without breaking the bank.

“For a more immersive experience, opt for this five-day stay highlighting Irish culture,” Moses said. “The trip starts at $2,712 per person and includes admission to the Guinness Storehouse, a private-guided Whiskey Experience, admission to the Old Jameson Distillery, a tour of the medieval capital, Kilkenny, and more.”

London and Edinburgh

“Starting at $1,827, journey across the United Kingdom, starting in London and working up to Edinburgh via train,” Moses said. “See the many historical sites at Windsor Castle, the city of Bath, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Castle and the Royal Mile, among other iconic sites.”

Along with not having to plan the trip yourself, you’ll get a lot of value for your money.

“The package includes private arrival and departure airport transportation, first-class accommodations in London and Edinburgh, private train station transfers and more,” she said.

At this price, you might even be able to stay longer than expected.

