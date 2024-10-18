Open in App
    • GOBankingRates

    8 Electric Vehicles To Consider Buying in 2025

    By David Nadelle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYfaB_0wCK1Dt000
    ©Kia

    Although they’ve technically been around for almost a century and mass-produced for decades, it’s still acceptable to call electric vehicles (EVs) “emerging technology” as automakers strive to improve battery chemistry, charging infrastructure, eco-friendly production and autonomous driving capabilities.

    The 2025 EV market offers a variety of options across different price ranges, body styles and performance levels. While manufacturers attempt to make models more budget -friendly, some forthcoming electric vehicles have MSRPs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    Whether you’re looking for an affordable family SUV, a high-performance luxury sedan or an off-road-capable EV, there’s something for every buyer. Here are eight solid choices to consider if you’re in the market for a 2025 electric car .

    Volkswagen ID. Buzz

    • Starting MSRP: $59,995
    • Expected Driving Range: 231-234 miles

    Starting with something different, VW’s ID. Buzz was designed with its own Type 2 Microbus in mind. However, MotorTrend instead compares the electric bus to the acclaimed Kia EV9 SUV in personality and price. Available in three trims — the Pro S, Pro S Plus and limited 1st Edition — that vary in drive configurations, features and tech, the ID. Buzz is a lifestyle/family vehicle unlike any on the road.

    Kia EV9

    • Estimated MSRP: $57,000
    • Expected Driving Range: 230-304 miles

    Speaking of the EV9, Kia’s all-electric midsize is a winner that seems to improve with each model year. Car and Driver gave the EV9 a 10/10 rating and it was Edmunds’ Top Rated “Best of the Best” in 2024. Though practical and comfortable — and fairly affordable, compared to its higher-end rivals — your only concerns might be trim-specific performance issues and how much towing will affect range.

    Ford Mustang Mach-E

    • Estimated MSRP: $40,000
    • Expected Driving Range: 230-320 miles

    Combining the venerable Mustang name with modern electric performance gives the Mustang Mach-E both flair and utility. Because the Mustang Mach-E introduced so many changes with this year’s model, it’ll likely carry over mostly unchanged for 2025 across its four available trims: the stylish Select, upscale Premium, high-performance GT and trail-friendly Rally.

    Hyundai Kona Electric

    • Estimated MSRP: $32,875
    • Expected Driving Range: 200-261 miles

    If you’re looking for a reliable daily driver, the Hyundai Kona Electric is a compact, affordable electric SUV with a decent range and an attractive price point. It’s perfect for city dwellers who need something efficient and practical. Redesigned in 2024, Hyundai is adding a $39,000 sporty N Line to its roster for 2025.

    Volvo EX30

    • Estimated MSRP: $36,000
    • Expected Driving Range: 265-275 miles

    Due to tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, the EX30 won’t hit U.S. shores until 2025, according to Car and Driver . However, there’s a buzz about this luxury compact crossover, mainly due to its price point, which is less than half of what you’ll pay for Volvo’s three-row EX90. The EX30 is light but powerful, available in two powertrains: a 268-hp single-motor RWD option or a dual-motor AWD with 422 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

    Chevrolet Bolt EV

    • Estimated MSRP: $30,000
    • Expected Driving Range: 259-278 miles or more

    Although affordable, the Bolt never distinguished itself in design, range and power, and ended up being discontinued by Chevrolet  — along with the larger EUV — at the end of 2023. According to GM CEO Mary Barra, the revamped 2025 Bolt EV will be “the most affordable vehicle on the market by 2025” and “an even better driving, charging and ownership experience” than its predecessor, which makes the model an attainable and reliable option for daily drivers looking to go green, but not break the bank.

    Tesla Model 3

    • Estimated MSRP: $42,000
    • Expected Driving Range: 272-363 miles or more

    The Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in 2023, overtaking the Toyota Corolla. However, with an estimated price of around $42,000, the Model 3 is the (slightly) more affordable Tesla for the average American looking for excellent range, performance and handling. Expect price drops throughout 2025 depending on what the competition is up to.

    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    • Starting MSRP: $37,750
    • Expected Driving Range: 258-342 miles

    When Edmunds tested the efficient Ioniq 6, it blew past the expected range of 270 miles “with a whopping 303 miles on a single charge.” That’s only one reason to consider buying the 6. With its aerodynamic look, quick charging speed, impressive standard features and competitive price, the latest Ioniq 6 version will steal away plenty of potential Tesla buyers throughout 2025.

    sh bas
    1d ago
    there are no EV most Americans will ever be interested in
    Kawaii Cube
    1d ago
    Can't by EV is getting better and better. Hard to believe. I thought Tesla would have no competition for another decade.
