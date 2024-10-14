6 Items from Costco You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy on Black Friday

hapabapa / iStock.com

While the wholesale retailer Costco will certainly join the Black Friday frenzy, you don’t have to wait to get excellent deals on all products, because Costco has such great deals every day.

Here are six items you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday to buy, because these deals might not last that long — and they’re worth it .

Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Now that the air fryer craze has calmed down some, you can get an incredible product at a remarkably good price.

Costco is offering this Gourmia 8-quart digital air fryer with a picture window and light for just $39.99 if you buy it online before October 20.

This device will change the way you cook, with its extra-large basket, seven one-touch cooking functions and dishwasher safe parts. It can cook healthy meals up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (F) in no time.

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville, with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Breville is one of the most respected names in coffee makers, and now they’ve joined forces with Nespresso for this state of the art Essenza mini espresso machine .

This deal comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, a 19-bar, high-pressure pump that will make you feel like a barista, and a complimentary starter set of Nespresso original capsules for just $189.99.

KitchenAid 12-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

KitchenAid’s reputation for making excellent cooking appliances is well known, but they don’t stop there. They also make cookware that is built for cooking lovers and made to go the distance.

This 12-piece cookware set , made of hard anodized aluminum with a ceramic nonstick interior, is compatible with almost all cooktops (except induction). It’s also oven safe up to 500 F and 350 F with lids.

While you do have to handwash these items, at just under $200, this deal is a steal.

Bose Solo Soundbar 2

A leading name in sound systems and headphones, Bose can brighten up your holiday season with this Solo Soundbar 2 .

Its sleek and perfectly shaped to fit well under a TV, with built-in Dolby decoding, which enhances audio. Its spatial and natural audio settings provide a movie-theater like sound experience.

For $199.99, you can guarantee you’re getting the best sound possible.

Hisense 50-Inch QLED LCD TV

Sports lovers who need to refresh their TV watching experience will want to jump on this excellent deal of a Hisense 50-inch LCD TV .

Using QLED quantum dot color, images will be sharp, realistic and full of the right contrast for an unparalleled viewing experience. It’s also an Amazon Fire TV, with Alexa voice remote, so you can remain comfortably in your chair or couch when it’s time to change the channel.

Get it for just $249.99.

Noble House Orleans Dining Chair, 2-Pack

With a season of holidays already underway and more to come, you may find yourself entertaining more people than you have space for.

Consider adding a touch of elegant comfort to your dining or living room experience with these Noble House Orleans chairs , in either brown, gray or beige bonded leather or polyester.

With solid birch legs and an espresso, your guests may be too busy admiring these new additions to sit in them. The pair comes in at $189.99.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Oct. 11, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Items from Costco You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy on Black Friday