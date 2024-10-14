Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GOBankingRates

    6 Items from Costco You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy on Black Friday

    By Jordan Rosenfeld,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DHiR_0w6CoN6N00
    hapabapa / iStock.com

    While the wholesale retailer Costco will certainly join the Black Friday frenzy, you don’t have to wait to get excellent deals on all products, because Costco has such great deals every day.

    Discover More: 10 Costco Fall 2024 Items To Stock Up On Before They Sell Out

    Read Next: 9 Ways To Spend Less and Grow Your Wealth in 2024

    Here are six items you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday to buy, because these deals might not last that long — and they’re worth it .

    Trending Now: Boomers Hold Half of U.S. Wealth-- So Why Are Thousands Living Without Homes?

    Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer

    Now that the air fryer craze has calmed down some, you can get an incredible product at a remarkably good price.

    Costco is offering this Gourmia 8-quart digital air fryer with a picture window and light for just $39.99 if you buy it online before October 20.

    This device will change the way you cook, with its extra-large basket, seven one-touch cooking functions and dishwasher safe parts. It can cook healthy meals up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (F) in no time.

    Check Out: 6 Best Kirkland Items To Buy at Costco in October

    Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville, with Aeroccino Milk Frother

    Breville is one of the most respected names in coffee makers, and now they’ve joined forces with Nespresso for this state of the art Essenza mini espresso machine .

    This deal comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, a 19-bar, high-pressure pump that will make you feel like a barista, and a complimentary starter set of Nespresso original capsules for just $189.99.

    KitchenAid 12-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

    KitchenAid’s reputation for making excellent cooking appliances is well known, but they don’t stop there. They also make cookware that is built for cooking lovers and made to go the distance.

    This 12-piece cookware set , made of hard anodized aluminum with a ceramic nonstick interior, is compatible with almost all cooktops (except induction). It’s also oven safe up to 500 F and 350 F with lids.

    While you do have to handwash these items, at just under $200, this deal is a steal.

    Bose Solo Soundbar 2

    A leading name in sound systems and headphones, Bose can brighten up your holiday season with this Solo Soundbar 2 .

    Its sleek and perfectly shaped to fit well under a TV, with built-in Dolby decoding, which enhances audio. Its spatial and natural audio settings provide a movie-theater like sound experience.

    For $199.99, you can guarantee you’re getting the best sound possible.

    Hisense 50-Inch QLED LCD TV

    Sports lovers who need to refresh their TV watching experience will want to jump on this excellent deal of a Hisense 50-inch LCD TV .

    Using QLED quantum dot color, images will be sharp, realistic and full of the right contrast for an unparalleled viewing experience. It’s also an Amazon Fire TV, with Alexa voice remote, so you can remain comfortably in your chair or couch when it’s time to change the channel.

    Get it for just $249.99.

    Noble House Orleans Dining Chair, 2-Pack

    With a season of holidays already underway and more to come, you may find yourself entertaining more people than you have space for.

    Consider adding a touch of elegant comfort to your dining or living room experience with these Noble House Orleans chairs , in either brown, gray or beige bonded leather or polyester.

    With solid birch legs and an espresso, your guests may be too busy admiring these new additions to sit in them. The pair comes in at $189.99.

    Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Oct. 11, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Items from Costco You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy on Black Friday

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    8 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny
    GOBankingRates24 days ago
    I've worked at Costco for 19 years. Here are 10 of the best things I'm seeing on the shelves right now.
    Business Insider7 days ago
    5 Best New Items Coming to Costco in Late 2024
    GOBankingRates8 days ago
    Costco recall: Do not eat this frozen meal from Costco; return it for a refund ASAP
    NJ.com2 days ago
    Costco's New 'Beautiful' and 'Unique' $6 Fall-Friendly Item Has Shoppers Sprinting to Get Their Own Now
    Parade14 days ago
    Costco's New Take-and-Bake Item Is 'Over the Top Good'
    Allrecipes.com6 days ago
    Costco Just Dropped Prices on Its Kirkland Products
    Taste Of Home2 days ago
    5 Slowest Selling New Cars in 2024 That Could Be The Biggest Bargains in 2025
    GOBankingRates22 days ago
    15 Crazy-Good Costco Bargains on Snacks This October
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    I Saved $164 on These 5 Products by Buying Them at Costco Instead of the Grocery Store
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Exact ‘buffalo’ detail on back of nickel makes it worth $105k at auction – but you need to spot rare ‘doubling’ on front
    The US Sun15 days ago
    3 of the Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
    The Motley Fool4 days ago
    McDonald's chef shares Big Mac sauce recipe and it doesn't contain ketchup
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Toyota Recalls Over 42,000 Cars Over Brake Issue That Could Cause Crashes
    Family Handyman17 hours ago
    5 Home Depot Items That Would Make Great Christmas Gifts for Retirees
    GOBankingRates23 days ago
    Target Is Selling the Cutest $33 Loafers That Look Just Like a Designer Style That's Over 27x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine17 hours ago
    Nordstrom Rack Is Selling 'Comfy and Stylish' Ankle Booties for Just $45, and Shoppers Say They're So Versatile
    Parade1 day ago
    3 Amazing Costco Items You Won't Find at Other Stores
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio16 hours ago
    This Is the One Stock Warren Buffett Keeps Buying, Regardless of Valuation
    The Motley Fool5 days ago
    The Worst Canned Tuna Is Unexpectedly From A Popular Brand
    chowhound.com3 days ago
    Sam’s Club confirms all locations to be closed for 24 hours – and Costco won’t be much use for shoppers
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    Here's How Long Eggs Really Last in the Fridge
    CNET5 days ago
    The 4 Kirkland Items I'll Never Buy Again
    The Motley Fool1 day ago
    3 Reasons to Cancel Your Costco Membership in October
    The Motley Fool2 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago
    Woman left horrified by infestation of fruit flies in her home — here’s how to get rid of them
    New York Post1 day ago
    Michael Kors designer bag, normally $289, on sale for $58
    AL.com1 day ago
    Longhorn’s Restaurant Shuts Down After More Than 60 People Become Ill
    Wide Open Country21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy