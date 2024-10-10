7 Sales Retirees Should Shop To Maximize Savings This Fall
By Dawn Allcot,
2 days ago
If you’re living on a fixed income, as many retirees are, it makes sense to stock up on household necessities, holiday essentials and gifts as early as possible in the fall. This can help you stretch your income and even make holiday travel and entertaining easier on your wallet.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ended October 9, but many brands extended their sales throughout the week. T om’s Guide reported that Skechers, known for their comfy Hands Free Slip-In sneakers perfect for seniors, is having a “post Prime Day” sale.
Through October 12, Target celebrates its response to Prime Deal Days with Target Circle Week. The store has savings on clothing, home appliances, cleaning products, home décor and more, including up to 30% off air purifiers, 40% off floor care items, and up to 50% off kitchen appliances.
It’s also a good time to fill your pantry with Rao’s Low Carb Marinara Sauce just $16.50 for three jars, a $4.14 savings; Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Blend Coffee, 200-pack for just $56 (originally $70); and a giant box of Goldfish Snack Crackers for the grandkids, $7.98 (originally $8.98).
Loft Best of Fall Event
Clothing retailer Loft is promoting its Best of Fall Event , where you can take 40% off your one-time purchase of most brands and merchandise. The sale extends through October 12, while stores are open and through midnight EST online. You can also stack the savings by claiming a 10% off coupon when you join the mailing list online, 10% off when you sign up for SMS texts, and $20 off your first purchase when you open and use a Loft credit card.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday dress, a blazer to dress up your outfits or stylish sweaters for fall, Loft has styles for all ages.
J.Crew 40% Off
J.Crew is offering 40% off men’s and women’s styles purchased online, now through October 14 at 11:59 pm EST. Plus, save an extra 20% when you use your J.Crew credit card through October 31. Find cozy long-sleeve tees and turtlenecks for fall, stylish denim, and puffer jackets and parkas so you’ll be set for winter weather.
Lowe’s
From Oct. 10-16, Lowe’s is holding MyLowe’s Rewards Week for members of their free loyalty program. It pays to sign up and save if you are looking for Christmas decorations or planning a home improvement project. Save 30% off select Holiday Living Christmas ornaments, 20% off select Alen air purifiers, or upgrade your old Christmas tree with a 7.5-foot Everett Grand Frasier Fir Pre-Lit Tree for $100 off.
