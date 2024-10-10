Open in App
    • GOBankingRates

    7 Sales Retirees Should Shop To Maximize Savings This Fall

    By Dawn Allcot,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgE4l_0w1iQvAC00
    Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

    If you’re living on a fixed income, as many retirees are, it makes sense to stock up on household necessities, holiday essentials and gifts as early as possible in the fall. This can help you stretch your income and even make holiday travel and entertaining easier on your wallet.

    Explore More: 5 Best Member’s Mark Items for Retirees To Buy at Sam’s Club in October

    For You: 9 Ways To Spend Less and Grow Your Wealth in 2024

    Retailers and e-commerce sites know this and plan sales in the fall to kick off the holiday shopping season. Here are some of the the best places for retirees to find deals this season .

    Trending Now: Boomers Hold Half of U.S. Wealth-- So Why Are Thousands Living Without Homes?

    Amazon

    Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ended October 9, but many brands extended their sales throughout the week. T om’s Guide reported that Skechers, known for their comfy Hands Free Slip-In sneakers perfect for seniors, is having a “post Prime Day” sale.

    Meanwhile, Cosori’s bestselling TurboBlaze Air Fryer , perfect for easy weeknight meals, is 25% off through October 15, while the company’s Mini (2 qt.) Air Fryer and Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator to create healthy snacks for less will be discounted through October 16. Additionally, select models in Levoit’s line of Smart Air Purifiers will be on sale through October 17.

    Take a look for other Amazon discounts on cleaning products, cold-weather clothing and accessories, and holiday décor.

    Good To Know: 5 Target Items To Buy Ahead of Thanksgiving 2024

    Target Circle Week

    Through October 12, Target celebrates its response to Prime Deal Days with Target Circle Week. The store has savings on clothing, home appliances, cleaning products, home décor and more, including up to 30% off air purifiers, 40% off floor care items, and up to 50% off kitchen appliances.

    Walmart Deals

    Walmart’s October Deals event extends through Sunday, October 13. Infuse your home with the scent of fall with a Better Homes & Gardens Farm Apple and Pumpkin Scented Wooden Wick 14.3 oz. Jar Candle , only $5 (originally $10.06). At this price, you can stock up for the holidays with scents like Blue Fern and Citrus or Noble Fir and Pine, as well.

    It’s also a good time to fill your pantry with Rao’s Low Carb Marinara Sauce just $16.50 for three jars, a $4.14 savings; Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Blend Coffee, 200-pack for just $56 (originally $70); and a giant box of Goldfish Snack Crackers for the grandkids, $7.98 (originally $8.98).

    Loft Best of Fall Event

    Clothing retailer Loft is promoting its Best of Fall Event , where you can take 40% off your one-time purchase of most brands and merchandise. The sale extends through October 12, while stores are open and through midnight EST online. You can also stack the savings by claiming a 10% off coupon when you join the mailing list online, 10% off when you sign up for SMS texts, and $20 off your first purchase when you open and use a Loft credit card.

    Whether you’re looking for a holiday dress, a blazer to dress up your outfits or stylish sweaters for fall, Loft has styles for all ages.

    J.Crew 40% Off

    J.Crew is offering 40% off men’s and women’s styles purchased online, now through October 14 at 11:59 pm EST. Plus, save an extra 20% when you use your J.Crew credit card through October 31. Find cozy long-sleeve tees and turtlenecks for fall, stylish denim, and puffer jackets and parkas so you’ll be set for winter weather.

    Lowe’s

    From Oct. 10-16, Lowe’s is holding MyLowe’s Rewards Week for members of their free loyalty program. It pays to sign up and save if you are looking for Christmas decorations or planning a home improvement project. Save 30% off select Holiday Living Christmas ornaments, 20% off select Alen air purifiers, or upgrade your old Christmas tree with a 7.5-foot Everett Grand Frasier Fir Pre-Lit Tree for $100 off.

    Home Depot

    Home Depot wrapped up its Décor Days sale the first week of October, but you can still find plenty of savings with up to 40% off outdoor heating and firepits for backyard entertaining through fall, up to 40% off select smart home devices , and up to 15% off cleaning essentials.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Sales Retirees Should Shop To Maximize Savings This Fall

