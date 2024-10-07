10 Most Reliable Used SUVs With Great Gas Mileage

©Honda

Great gas mileage may be one of the top features you look for in purchasing a used vehicle . After all, it can help you save lots of money as a driver.

Be Aware: 5 SUVs Retirees Should Avoid Buying in October 2024

Consider This: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

With that in mind, along with safety and comfort, here’s a look at 10 of the most reliable SUVs with great gas mileage that you should consider buying used.

Money mistakes the super wealthy never make - that you might be doing now.

2020-2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Starting at $18,500, the CR-V Hybrid gets 35 to 40 miles per gallon. Additionally, it received top safety ratings.

“Peppy acceleration and a comfortable ride were strong points for this compact SUV,” according to MotorTrend . “The hybrid model retained much of the gas-only CR-V’s charm while vastly improving fuel economy. Clever storage solutions helped make it a fantastic vehicle for daily use.”

Find Out: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

2021-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

If you’re looking for a midsize hybrid SUV with great gas mileage , check out the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. It starts at $25,000.

The Santa Fe Hybrid will get you 30 to 36 mpg. Along with being a top safety pick, you’ll enjoy a smooth ride, smart technology and solid cargo capacity.

2020-2021 Lexus NX

Maybe you’re looking at compact luxury hybrid SUV options. Consider the Lexus NX, which gets between 30 and 33 mpg.

The NX starts at $22,500. In addition to having strong safety ratings, the NX offers a smooth and quiet ride with lots of passenger space.

2020-2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Here’s an option that combines great gas mileage with safety. “The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid’s chiseled design makes a strong first impression, but its excellent fuel economy gives it staying power,” per MotorTrend. “We think the compact SUV’s interior feels well-made and that the controls are well thought out.”

Speaking of fuel economy, the RAV4 Hybrid sees 38 to 41 mpg. It starts at $20,000.

2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

Sometimes it helps to go with the less popular choice. The Rogue Hybrid is the competitor to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, but it wasn’t as popular. That means it’s less expensive . You’ll find the Rogue Hybrid for $22,000.

The Rogue Hybrid sees 33 mpg in the city, and 35 mpg on the highway. “The Rogue’s powertrain smoothness and real-world fuel economy have sometimes trailed the RAV4’s, but for several thousand dollars less, it’s tempting anyway,” according to UsedCars.com .

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

You may want to consider the Outlander PHEV for an affordable plug-in hybrid SUV choice, UsedCars.com noted. You’ll have 22 miles per charge, and then 25 mpg after that range is gone.

This is one of the more affordable used options you’ll find in this category, with the price under $25,000 . Even with the low price, you’ll have plenty of passenger and cargo space.

2018 Nissan Kicks

Take a close look at this subcompact crossover. The 2018 Nissan Kicks gets 31 mpg in the city, and 36 mpg on the highway.

Moving past the fuel efficiency, the Kicks is not as slow as you might think, and has more space than you probably expect. The price may be just right for your budget — it goes for $18,000.

2018 Kia Niro

Check out the Kia Niro for another reliable vehicle with great gas mileage. “The 2018 Kia Niro is a sharply styled hybrid electric vehicle that will appeal to those who like the look of a crossover but don’t necessarily need crossover-level capability,” according to Edmunds . “Its strengths are fuel efficiency and affordability, but it also offers a ton of modern features at the top trim levels.”

The Kia Niro has a combined 50 mpg. You might be able to find one for under $10,000 , but generally expect to pay closer to $15,000 for the Niro.

2018 Mazda CX-3

There are a few reasons to consider the Mazda CX-3, as it’s one of the smallest models in the Mazda lineup. Since it was discontinued in the United States and replaced by the flashier CX-30, you may find a great deal on this one.

As for fuel economy, expect 31 combined mpg. When it comes to price, expect to pay $12,000.

2018 Kia Soul

Whether you describe this as a spacious hatchback or a subcompact crossover, the Kia Soul is a vehicle worth checking out for more than just its great gas mileage.

With the Soul, you’ll find a fun-to-drive vehicle with bold styling and advanced drive-assist features. This one is also friendly for the budget , with a price of $13,000.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Most Reliable Used SUVs With Great Gas Mileage