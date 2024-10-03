Open in App
    GOBankingRates

    7 Best Items For Parents To Buy at Sam's Club Before Fall Ends

    By Cynthia Measom,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFIAe_0vt1oiSx00
    slobo / iStock.com

    If you’re looking to make the most of Sam’s Club deals before the fall season ends, there are plenty of kid-friendly items worth picking up.

    Whether it’s ride-on toys to stash away for Christmas, fleece jackets to keep your kids cozy or seasonal treats to enjoy, Sam’s Club has you covered with these affordable picks .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0Yuf_0vt1oiSx00
    ©Sam's Club

    Kid’s Ride-On Toys

    If you’re getting a jump on your Christmas shopping this year and have children who are interested in ride-on toys, this special offer is for you. Sam’s will have up to $60 off on ride-on toys during its Super Savings event from October 4-10. A search of the ride-on toys at Sam’s yields that they are regularly priced between $129.98 to $399.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQ9cI_0vt1oiSx00
    ©Sam's Club

    Kid’s Activewear Sets

    Sam’s has a variety of activewear sets on clearance for toddler boys and girls, which are great for casual wear on the weekends and can easily be layered as the temperatures drop.

    The Puma Girls Activewear Set comes in two color combinations and retails for $5.81 — you’ll save $9.87. It also has a 4.6-star rating from reviewers. The Puma Toddler Boys Activewear Set, also available in two color combinations, is priced at $5.81, which equals a savings of $7.17. This set has a 4.7-star rating from reviewers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5Vcy_0vt1oiSx00
    ©Sam's Club

    Oreo Fall Treats Sandwich Cookies

    This large box of Oreo treats has perfectly portioned two packs, so you won’t have to worry about your kids going overboard. The cookies are stamped with Halloween-themed designs, such as a jack-o-lantern. And while you might expect the orange-colored creme centers to have an orange flavor, they taste just like regular Oreos. You’ll pay $14.72 for 40 two-packs of cookies.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJPdh_0vt1oiSx00
    ©Sam's Club

    Boys and Girls Member’s Mark Reversible Fleece Jackets

    Fall is when chillier weather arrives, and this reversible fleece jacket will offer just enough warmth for your child without having to pull out a big coat just yet. The jackets are $14.98 for sizes S-XL.

    Boys Member’s Mark fleece jackets, which have a 4.8-star rating from reviewers, come in two color options: green combo and black combo. The girl’s version of the jacket, rated 4.9 stars,  is available in a purple-and-navy combo or solid ivory.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXEvn_0vt1oiSx00
    ©Sam's Club

    Member’s Mark Kid’s Hugger and Throw Set

    Chilly temperatures are perfect for snuggling up with a blanket, so why not choose an affordable, kid-friendly version that’s earned a 4.9-star rating? These hugger-and-throw sets come in seven fun styles and can be stored in the car for travel or kept at home for movie night. Choose from dumpling, PB&J, sushi, ice cream, burger, avocado or pumpkin latte. The best part? Both pieces are washable.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPOqx_0vt1oiSx00
    ©Sam's Club

    Member’s Mark Plush Character Kid’s Sleeping Bag

    If you’re looking for a 5-star, cozy kid’s product that’s more suitable for sleeping, Sam’s sells a plush character sleeping bag made of faux fur that’s perfect use at sleepovers, while camping or during naptime. After use, all you have to do is throw it in the washing machine and then tumble dry. And when you’re not using it, fold it up and secure it with the attached straps for easy storage. Choose from five characters: Cow, cat, dino, shark or unicorn.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMVhq_0vt1oiSx00
    ©Sam's Club

    Member’s Mark Holiday Muffins

    Make weekend breakfast easy with this variety pack of nine muffins that are baked fresh daily in your local Sam’s Club. The muffins are generously sized and come in three scrumptious flavors. Choose from apple pie, with real apples and cinnamon or cranberry orange, with real cranberries and natural orange flavor. There’s also pumpkin flavor with real pumpkin and pumpkin pie spices.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Best Items For Parents To Buy at Sam’s Club Before Fall Ends

