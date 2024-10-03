Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GOBankingRates

    Dave Ramsey: ‘It’s Shocking’ How Much People Overspend — 5 Ways To Stop Spending on Nonessentials

    By Nicole Symon,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmtRn_0vt1nvex00
    Sneksy / iStock.com

    High inflation rates have left many Americans struggling financially over the past few years. The U.S. inflation rate was over 8% in 2022, and though it has fallen since then, people are still worried about their budgets. Over a third of working Americans are living from paycheck to paycheck, according to Fox Business .

    And yet, over this same period, the U.S. economy has been growing, and the stock market has performed well. There seems to be a disconnect between the average American’s financial situation and the state of the economy.

    For You: 9 Easiest Ways To Maximize Your Savings in 2024

    Check Out: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

    Radio personality and personal finance author Dave Ramsey recently gave an interview to TheStreet discussing this disconnect. Specifically, he addressed overspending as the main driver of discontent with the economy. Here’s what he had to say.

    The money expert previously listed 10 everyday ways you’re wasting money .

    Money mistakes the super wealthy never make - that you might be doing now.

    Overspending as a Source of Discontent With the Economy

    The average person can’t control the inflation rate, the unemployment rate, housing prices, the stock market’s performance, or other major economic indicators. They can control only their own behavior in response to fluctuating economic conditions.

    “People are anxiety-ridden by the economy, and they’re boxed in,” Ramsey argued. “Yet they spend like they’re in a prosperous economy, buying superfluous stuff instead of necessities. It’s shocking how people are budgeting while complaining about the economy.”

    Consumers lose some of their purchasing power when the inflation rate rises, as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reported . They have to spend more to buy the same things and are left with less money in their budgets.

    Ramsey’s solution is to reduce your spending. He compared high inflation to a storm people have to weather:

    “If you’re in the middle of a storm, you batten down the hatches,” he said. “You don’t keep jumping in puddles. You get inside, close everything up and huddle until the storm passes.”

    Ramsey recommended sticking to the necessities and cutting out nonessential purchases as much as possible.

    Read Next: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

    5 Tips for Cutting Unnecessary Spending

    But how do you go about cutting back on your spending?

    The majority of Americans say they’re overspending, so clearly, it’s a common problem. Changing your spending habits isn’t easy, though. The suggestion to “just stop buying anything you don’t need” doesn’t help anyone make meaningful changes to their finances.

    Instead, try these actionable tips to reduce your unnecessary spending.

    1. Start Tracking Your Spending

    Tracking your spending is the best way to keep tabs on where your money is going. Once you have this information in front of you, it’s much easier to identify bad habits and areas where you can reduce your spending.

    There are lots of free personal finance apps and websites that will help you track your spending if you don’t want to do it by hand.

    2. Wait 24 Hours Before Buying Non-Necessities

    The average American spent more than $150 monthly on impulse purchases in 2023, according to Statista. That’s more than $1,800 per year.

    The urge to impulsively buy items is strong, especially with online shopping, but simply waiting 24 hours before you press “purchase” can make a huge difference.

    Often, after 24 hours pass, you’ll either forget about the item or realize you didn’t need it. Introducing this mandatory waiting period for buying nonessentials will help you significantly reduce your impulse spending, and your overspending, in general.

    3. Cook at Home More Often

    Between meal delivery services, meal kits and just going out to eat at restaurants, it’s easy to overspend on food. The more budget-friendly option is to cook at home more often.

    Try cooking dinner with budget-friendly ingredients from the grocery store and taking the leftovers to work the next day instead of buying lunch. The savings will add up over time.

    4. Delete Shopping Apps From Your Phone

    It’s all too convenient to scroll through shopping apps on your phone while you have a few extra minutes somewhere.

    Before you know it, you see something you want, and it’s incredibly tempting to buy it, even if you don’t need it. Removing these apps from your phone removes some of that temptation as well.

    5. Make a Budget

    Budgets may not be glamorous, but they are helpful. Create a budget with limits on what you can spend in each category.

    For example, you might budget $100 toward entertainment each month. Once you hit that limit, you stop buying items in that category until the next month.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dave Ramsey: ‘It’s Shocking’ How Much People Overspend — 5 Ways To Stop Spending on Nonessentials

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Money Experts Who Don’t Think You Need To Buy a House
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    3 Types of High-Income People Who Won’t Become Millionaires, According to Money Coach Rachel Covert
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    10 Home Depot Items You Should Stock Up on Now If You Live in an Area With Harsh Winters
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    8 Five Below Items Homeowners Should Stock Up On Before Winter Hits
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    These 2 Cities Could Have the Best Job Market 5 Years From Now, According To Economists
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    3 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Increases in October 2024
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    10 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own in 2024
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    3 Auto Expenses To Cut While on Social Security
    GOBankingRates3 hours ago
    States Ranked Low to High by Healthcare Costs — Where Does Your State Fall?
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    3 Big Reasons Many Americans Are Worried About Layoffs — Should You Be Too?
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Social Security Adds SNAP Expansion — How New Rules Benefit Thousands of Seniors
    GOBankingRates19 hours ago
    6 Smart Money Moves To Make To Feel Financially Secure Without a Full-Time Job
    GOBankingRates23 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    6 Home Upgrades Retirees Should Make If They Plan To ‘Age in Place’
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    5 Ways You’re Sabotaging Your Finances, According to Money Expert Nischa
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    5 Financial Habits Keeping You Broke, According to Money Expert Michela Allocca
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    How Much Salary You Need as a Single Person in These 25 Arizona Cities
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    7 Inexpensive Home Improvements To Make Before Winter Hits
    GOBankingRates3 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    7 Big Lots Items You Need To Buy If You’re Hosting Thanksgiving This Year
    GOBankingRates23 hours ago
    13 Things Women in Their 50s Need To Know About Social Security & Retirement Planning
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    I’m a Bank Teller: 10 Banking Hacks That Are Better To Do Online
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy