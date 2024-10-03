Boomers Are Moving Into Wellness Spas — Can You Afford This Retirement Plan?

Halfpoint / iStock.com

If you’ve worked hard and saved enough, shouldn’t you be able to truly relax in your golden years ?

There has been a recent trend of retirees moving into residential villas at resorts in order to pursue better wellness offerings and longevity-focused medical products and services.

These residences might offer more bells and whistles than your standard senior communities but is just replacing activities such as bingo with meditation enough to justify the steeper price tags? Having a focus on wellness could save you in the long run on medical care, but residential wellness is a whole new ballgame.

So yes, as baby boomers enter retirement, an increasing number are moving into wellness spas or integrating spa-like environments into their daily lives. This shift is driven by a desire to focus on holistic health, mindfulness and an overall healthier lifestyle.

But should you consider incorporating wellness spas into your retirement plan ?

Wellness Spas vs. Your Retirement Savings

While the idea of incorporating wellness spas into your retirement plan may sound appealing, it’s important to weigh both the benefits and considerations before making any long-term decisions.

Here are some pros and cons to factor into your retirement budget:

Pros Cons Wellness spas offer a calming atmosphere that promotes relaxation and mental well-being during the transition into retirement. Practices such as meditation, aromatherapy and mindfulness are common in spa environments, helping boomers manage stress more effectively. Membership fees, travel costs and ongoing services can add up, especially on a fixed income. Make sure to calculate these expenses when planning your retirement fund, or look for more affordable options that offer similar services without the high price tag. As boomers age, there’s a heightened focus on maintaining physical health and mental clarity. Wellness spas offer services designed to improve both, ranging from therapeutic massages and yoga sessions to nutritional counseling and alternative medicine. These services help address age-related issues such as chronic pain, stress and mobility challenges, contributing to a longer and healthier life. Wellness spas are not readily available in many places and have limited accessibility overall. If you prefer to stay close to home, research local options to ensure you can still access wellness services nearby. Many wellness spas are located within retirement communities or offer memberships that allow boomers to join wellness-focused social groups. These environments foster a sense of community and social interaction, which is crucial for combating loneliness — a common issue among retirees. Wellness spas, particularly those integrated into retirement communities, can be expensive. It’s essential to consider whether this lifestyle fits within your retirement budget

Can You Afford To Add Wellness Spas To Your Retirement Plan?

If you’re trying to do the math of whether or not you can afford to retire full-time in a wellness spa, the numbers might seem staggering at first glance as many options are more luxurious than practical. Here are some examples.

Velvaere

It probably won’t surprise you that living in a ski resort upon retirement wouldn’t be easy on your finances.

Velvaere is a wellness community near Deer Valley Ski Resort in Park City, Utah, and will soon be offering residences ranging in price from $4 million to $12 million. Retirees who live there will have access to treatments such as cupping, reiki and acupuncture.

SHA Mexico

Just outside of Cancun in Cost Mujeres, this wellness spa offers seaside residences for the cool price range of $2 million to $8 million.

Though you’ll definitely need more than your Social Security benefits to live here, if you can afford it, the wellness facilities include amenities such as in-house clinics with doctors that can track biomarkers to better provide curated recommendations to better your health.

Fountain Life Center

A holistic wellness compound associated with Fountain Life Center is projected to open in 2026.

Not only is there skiing, but also access to diagnostic tests that can help you rule out or identify early life-threatening illnesses. This compound will have residences but pricing is yet to be solidified as it has not yet opened.

How to Incorporate Wellness Into Your Retirement

If you’re intrigued by the idea of making wellness spas part of your retirement life, here are a few steps to help you plan for it:

Start small: You don’t have to commit to a full spa community right away. Start by incorporating wellness services into your routine now. Join a local spa, take yoga or meditation classes, or explore wellness retreats. This will give you a sense of whether you enjoy and benefit from the spa lifestyle.

You don’t have to commit to a full spa community right away. Start by incorporating wellness services into your routine now. Join a local spa, take yoga or meditation classes, or explore wellness retreats. This will give you a sense of whether you enjoy and benefit from the spa lifestyle. Budget for wellness: As part of your retirement planning, set aside a portion of your savings for wellness-related activities. Whether it’s for occasional spa treatments, health-focused vacations or memberships, having a dedicated wellness fund will make it easier to pursue these experiences when you retire.

As part of your retirement planning, set aside a portion of your savings for wellness-related activities. Whether it’s for occasional spa treatments, health-focused vacations or memberships, having a dedicated wellness fund will make it easier to pursue these experiences when you retire. Look into wellness-focused communities: If you’re considering moving in retirement, explore spa-focused or wellness-driven retirement communities. These often offer a range of health services, fitness programs and social activities that can help you maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Be sure to visit the communities in person and talk to current residents to get a feel for the environment.

If you’re considering moving in retirement, explore spa-focused or wellness-driven retirement communities. These often offer a range of health services, fitness programs and social activities that can help you maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Be sure to visit the communities in person and talk to current residents to get a feel for the environment. Consult with a financial advisor: Wellness services can be an investment in your future health, but it’s important to balance them with your overall financial goals. Talk to a financial advisor about how to integrate wellness expenses into your retirement plan and explore any tax benefits or health savings options available.

Final Take To GO

The bottom line is that boomers are redefining what it means to age by prioritizing wellness and self-care through spa experiences.

While moving into a wellness spa community may not be for the financially faint of heart, incorporating spa services into your retirement plan could lead to better health, reduced stress and a more fulfilling lifestyle.

As you prepare for retirement, remember: it’s not just about the number of years you live, but how well you live those years. Wellness spas could be your key to aging with vitality and grace, which saves you a lot in the long run.

