Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GOBankingRates

    Boomers Are Moving Into Wellness Spas — Can You Afford This Retirement Plan?

    By Caitlyn Moorhead,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jF4va_0vt1netq00
    Halfpoint / iStock.com

    If you’ve worked hard and saved enough, shouldn’t you be able to truly relax in your golden years ?

    There has been a recent trend of retirees moving into residential villas at resorts in order to pursue better wellness offerings and longevity-focused medical products and services.

    Trending Now: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

    Consider This: 9 Easy Ways To Build Wealth That Will Last Through Retirement

    These residences might offer more bells and whistles than your standard senior communities but is just replacing activities such as bingo with meditation enough to justify the steeper price tags? Having a focus on wellness could save you in the long run on medical care, but residential wellness is a whole new ballgame.

    So yes, as baby boomers enter retirement, an increasing number are moving into wellness spas or integrating spa-like environments into their daily lives. This shift is driven by a desire to focus on holistic health, mindfulness and an overall healthier lifestyle.

    But should you consider incorporating wellness spas into your retirement plan ?

    Money mistakes the super wealthy never make - that you might be doing now.

    Wellness Spas vs. Your Retirement Savings

    While the idea of incorporating wellness spas into your retirement plan may sound appealing, it’s important to weigh both the benefits and considerations before making any long-term decisions.

    Here are some pros and cons to factor into your retirement budget:

    Pros Cons
    Wellness spas offer a calming atmosphere that promotes relaxation and mental well-being during the transition into retirement. Practices such as meditation, aromatherapy and mindfulness are common in spa environments, helping boomers manage stress more effectively. Membership fees, travel costs and ongoing services can add up, especially on a fixed income. Make sure to calculate these expenses when planning your retirement fund, or look for more affordable options that offer similar services without the high price tag.
    As boomers age, there’s a heightened focus on maintaining physical health and mental clarity. Wellness spas offer services designed to improve both, ranging from therapeutic massages and yoga sessions to nutritional counseling and alternative medicine. These services help address age-related issues such as chronic pain, stress and mobility challenges, contributing to a longer and healthier life. Wellness spas are not readily available in many places and have limited accessibility overall. If you prefer to stay close to home, research local options to ensure you can still access wellness services nearby.
    Many wellness spas are located within retirement communities or offer memberships that allow boomers to join wellness-focused social groups. These environments foster a sense of community and social interaction, which is crucial for combating loneliness — a common issue among retirees. Wellness spas, particularly those integrated into retirement communities, can be expensive. It’s essential to consider whether this lifestyle fits within your retirement budget

    Explore More: 5 Reasons Retirees Regret Selling Their Homes in Retirement

    Can You Afford To Add Wellness Spas To Your Retirement Plan?

    If you’re trying to do the math of whether or not you can afford to retire full-time in a wellness spa, the numbers might seem staggering at first glance as many options are more luxurious than practical. Here are some examples.

    Velvaere

    It probably won’t surprise you that living in a ski resort upon retirement wouldn’t be easy on your finances.

    Velvaere is a wellness community near Deer Valley Ski Resort in Park City, Utah, and will soon be offering residences ranging in price from $4 million to $12 million. Retirees who live there will have access to treatments such as cupping, reiki and acupuncture.

    SHA Mexico

    Just outside of Cancun in Cost Mujeres, this wellness spa offers seaside residences for the cool price range of $2 million to $8 million.

    Though you’ll definitely need more than your Social Security benefits to live here, if you can afford it, the wellness facilities include amenities such as in-house clinics with doctors that can track biomarkers to better provide curated recommendations to better your health.

    Fountain Life Center

    A holistic wellness compound associated with Fountain Life Center is projected to open in 2026.

    Not only is there skiing, but also access to diagnostic tests that can help you rule out or identify early life-threatening illnesses. This compound will have residences but pricing is yet to be solidified as it has not yet opened.

    How to Incorporate Wellness Into Your Retirement

    If you’re intrigued by the idea of making wellness spas part of your retirement life, here are a few steps to help you plan for it:

    • Start small: You don’t have to commit to a full spa community right away. Start by incorporating wellness services into your routine now. Join a local spa, take yoga or meditation classes, or explore wellness retreats. This will give you a sense of whether you enjoy and benefit from the spa lifestyle.
    • Budget for wellness: As part of your retirement planning, set aside a portion of your savings for wellness-related activities. Whether it’s for occasional spa treatments, health-focused vacations or memberships, having a dedicated wellness fund will make it easier to pursue these experiences when you retire.
    • Look into wellness-focused communities: If you’re considering moving in retirement, explore spa-focused or wellness-driven retirement communities. These often offer a range of health services, fitness programs and social activities that can help you maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Be sure to visit the communities in person and talk to current residents to get a feel for the environment.
    • Consult with a financial advisor: Wellness services can be an investment in your future health, but it’s important to balance them with your overall financial goals. Talk to a financial advisor about how to integrate wellness expenses into your retirement plan and explore any tax benefits or health savings options available.

    Final Take To GO

    The bottom line is that boomers are redefining what it means to age by prioritizing wellness and self-care through spa experiences.

    While moving into a wellness spa community may not be for the financially faint of heart, incorporating spa services into your retirement plan could lead to better health, reduced stress and a more fulfilling lifestyle.

    As you prepare for retirement, remember: it’s not just about the number of years you live, but how well you live those years. Wellness spas could be your key to aging with vitality and grace, which saves you a lot in the long run.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Boomers Are Moving Into Wellness Spas — Can You Afford This Retirement Plan?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    10 Home Depot Items You Should Stock Up on Now If You Live in an Area With Harsh Winters
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Social Security Adds SNAP Expansion — How New Rules Benefit Thousands of Seniors
    GOBankingRates19 hours ago
    8 Five Below Items Homeowners Should Stock Up On Before Winter Hits
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    6 Home Upgrades Retirees Should Make If They Plan To ‘Age in Place’
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    13 Things Women in Their 50s Need To Know About Social Security & Retirement Planning
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja2 hours ago
    3 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Increases in October 2024
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    3 Auto Expenses To Cut While on Social Security
    GOBankingRates3 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    People Are Fleeing America’s 10 Richest States: Here’s How Many Are Leaving
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Getting Married or Divorced in 2025? What To Know If You Collect Social Security
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    7 Big Lots Items You Need To Buy If You’re Hosting Thanksgiving This Year
    GOBankingRates23 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    10 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own in 2024
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    5 Ways You’re Sabotaging Your Finances, According to Money Expert Nischa
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Is It Better To Tip in Cash or on a Card? Experts Weigh In
    GOBankingRates2 days ago
    7 Inexpensive Home Improvements To Make Before Winter Hits
    GOBankingRates3 hours ago
    5 Financial Habits Keeping You Broke, According to Money Expert Michela Allocca
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    6 Smart Money Moves To Make To Feel Financially Secure Without a Full-Time Job
    GOBankingRates23 hours ago
    4 Steps Millennials Are Taking To Become Millionaires
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    How Much Salary You Need as a Single Person in These 25 Arizona Cities
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy