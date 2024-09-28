Open in App
    6 Best Home Deals To Buy at Kohl’s This October

    By J. Arky,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZgAU_0vn6Ho5N00
    Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

    Kohl’s can truly make your house feel like a home. In addition to carrying clothes, jewelry, shoes, and pet products, Kohl’s is the place to go for home decor for a great price .

    Right now, Kohl’s is letting their customers “refresh for the season ahead,” which means that you can pick up some wonderful home deals this October to bring the crisp feeling of fall to your humble abode.

    Whether you decide to shop online or head to your nearest brick-and-mortar store, Kohl’s is the retailer with autumn deals that you do not want to miss out on this season. Get your list ready! Here are the six best home deals at Kohl’s this October.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNxTz_0vn6Ho5N00
    Kohl's / Kohl's

    Celebrate Together™ Fall Navy Leaf Print Paper Storage Box

    • Price: $6.79

    Spring does not have a monopoly on being the season to clean and get organized. This October, you can help rake up all the clutter around your home and put it in a Celebrate Together™ Fall Navy Leaf Print Paper Storage Box for less than $7 each.

    Pick between an extra small or medium-sized box, each with a colorful leaf pattern, to store your photos, knickknacks or souvenirs you’ve collected all year long.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xqmkf_0vn6Ho5N00
    Kohl's / Kohl's

    Sonoma Goods For Life® Autumn Hayride Pedestal Candle

    • Price: $12.74

    As the temperatures drop, you’ll find yourself spending more of the fall days inside but still wishing to have some warmth and light throughout your day.

    At Kohl’s, you can pick up a Sonoma Goods For Life® Autumn Hayride Pedestal Candle that practically captures the feeling and smell of fall in wax.

    This two-wick candle not only creates a sense of autumn ambiance within your home, but emits a fragrance that combines autumn breeze, white clove and amberwood as a seasonal scent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bBPO_0vn6Ho5N00
    Kohl's / Kohl's

    Fluted Design Wood Decorative Bowl

    • Price: $21.24

    Bring a little bit of the outdoors inside when you shop at Kohl’s this October. There you’ll find a Fluted Design Wood Decorative Bowl that makes the perfect addition to any coffee, end table or dinner table.

    There’s no better way to make fall feel at home than buying a natural mango wood bowl for a great price at your favorite home decor retailer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4lXf_0vn6Ho5N00
    Kohl's / Kohl's

    Liora Manne Esencia Fall in Love Mat

    • Price: $27.19

    The weather is about to take a turn in October, meaning that there is a lot more mud and muck that could be tracked into your house — unless you are prepared with a sturdy mat.

    Look no further than the weather, fade, stain, and shed-resistant Liora Manne Esencia Fall in Love mat that’s designed for both indoor and outdoor usage.

    Not only does the leaf design match the fall weather, but once it’s time for a cleaning, you can throw it right in your washing machine. Now that’s the perfect blend of form and function!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaHc0_0vn6Ho5N00
    Kohl's / Kohl's

    Peanuts Snoopy Cozy Sweater Throw Pillow

    • Price: $29.74

    Is there a better time of the year for Snoopy to make an appearance than in October?

    When you shop at Kohl’s you do not have to wait for the Great Pumpkin to appear because Snoopy is already available to make your home come to life with his Cozy Sweater Throw Pillow .

    Your kids and grandkids will love the 3D design of their favorite Peanuts’ character from fall until the end of sweater weather.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNBjH_0vn6Ho5N00
    Kohl's / Kohl's

    Courtside Market Walk In The Woods Canvas Wall Art

    • Price: $31.49

    Your home is a work of art, so why not have some art work on the walls?

    This October, Kohl’s has a bunch of sales on incredible pieces to hang around your home, with the Courtside Market Walk In The Woods Canvas Wall Art being the centerpiece that brings any kitchen, living room or bedroom together.

    The forestry image-on-canvas is wrapped around a warp-resistant set of stretcher bars to maintain structural integrity, ensuring this favorite will stay up for years to come.

    Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Sept. 26, 2024. Prices and availability may vary by location.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Best Home Deals To Buy at Kohl’s This October

