Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
GOBankingRates
6 Best Home Deals To Buy at Kohl’s This October
By J. Arky,
2 days ago
Kohl’s can truly make your house feel like a home. In addition to carrying clothes, jewelry, shoes, and pet products, Kohl’s is the place to go for home decor for a great price .
Right now, Kohl’s is letting their customers “refresh for the season ahead,” which means that you can pick up some wonderful home deals this October to bring the crisp feeling of fall to your humble abode.
Whether you decide to shop online or head to your nearest brick-and-mortar store, Kohl’s is the retailer with autumn deals that you do not want to miss out on this season. Get your list ready! Here are the six best home deals at Kohl’s this October.
Bring a little bit of the outdoors inside when you shop at Kohl’s this October. There you’ll find a Fluted Design Wood Decorative Bowl that makes the perfect addition to any coffee, end table or dinner table.
There’s no better way to make fall feel at home than buying a natural mango wood bowl for a great price at your favorite home decor retailer.
Liora Manne Esencia Fall in Love Mat
Price: $27.19
The weather is about to take a turn in October, meaning that there is a lot more mud and muck that could be tracked into your house — unless you are prepared with a sturdy mat.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0