Michael Strahan and Isabella Strahan on how her health battle changed their lives

Michael Strahan and his 20-year-old daughter, Isabella Strahan, opened up in a new interview after she recently became cancer-free .

The father and daughter grace the cover of Town & Country Magazine 's latest issue, posing together while reflecting on their journey as a family since Isabella Strahan revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor.

"I feel like I'm 50 years old, with all this life experience," Isabella Strahan told the magazine. "I feel like I've grown in many ways. … I'm super grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."

Gillian Laub - PHOTO: Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella Strahan teamed up for a joint interview featured on the cover of Town & Country magazine.

The " Good Morning America " co-anchor recalled his experience as a parent of witnessing his daughter fight cancer, sharing it was "definitely tough and painful to watch."

"It was like, 'How soon is it going to come back?' It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do," he explained. "As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times. But throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing. She has worked so hard, and with such amazing spirit. And she is still on a journey with her vision, balance and getting her weight back."

Medulloblastoma is a cancerous and fast-growing brain tumor that develops in the cerebellum, the back of the brain where movement and coordination are controlled, according to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, where Isabella Strahan was treated.

It is also a type of malignant tumor that accounts for about 20% of all childhood brain tumors, according to estimates published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience.

Since announcing that she is cancer-free after finishing her treatments this summer, Isabella Strahan is now back in college at the University of Southern California.

"I get to start my freshman year again, and I hope I'm there for longer than 50 days this time," she told Town & Country Magazine, adding that she is "excited" to continue her study in journalism and communications.

Michael Strahan said he is also thrilled for his daughter's return to college life.

"I can't wait for her to be back at college and live, to get back to what she was doing before and have fun, sororities, football games," he said. "And most of all go to class and get great grades."

"It's been a crazy year," he added. "I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it. The process was a lot scarier than we imagined — seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal."

Michael Strahan said that the challenges they faced have only strengthened their family bond.

"There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary.' The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family," he said.

Isabella Strahan echoed her father's thoughts, saying, "I think this year has made me stronger."

"The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week.' You don't know what next week will look like," she explained, adding that she is "happy to be here."

As longtime supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Michael Strahan and Isabella Strahan now hope to give back by sharing their experience with others facing similar health challenges.

They are raising funds not only for St. Jude but also for Duke Children's Hospital and the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.

"Seeing the value of the comfort and support St. Jude's provides, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "That's what we held on to as well. I sympathize and empathize with all families who are going through this. We're not the first family to go through this and unfortunately won't be the last, but if we can help at all, hopefully at some point there will be a last."

He added: "I want to do as much as I can to help all these families who are not as fortunate as we are in certain ways to get through this."

Drawing from her experience, Isabella Strahan offered advice for families facing tough challenges, encouraging them to "stay in the present."

"Appreciate where you are even if you're in a lot of pain," she said. "Don't think about the future. Appreciate everyone around you. Tell them you love them."

Meanwhile, Michael Strahan added, "From a parent's standpoint, take a positive attitude, which your child can take on. Support your child. … Don't be afraid to cry, don't be afraid to be emotional and vulnerable. Don't be afraid to say, 'I love you.' Don't be afraid to say something you always wanted to say."