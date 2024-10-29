Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GMA

    Michael Strahan and Isabella Strahan on how her health battle changed their lives

    By Shafiq Najib,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYYfj_0wQscaDX00

    Michael Strahan and his 20-year-old daughter, Isabella Strahan, opened up in a new interview after she recently became cancer-free .

    The father and daughter grace the cover of Town & Country Magazine 's latest issue, posing together while reflecting on their journey as a family since Isabella Strahan revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor.

    "I feel like I'm 50 years old, with all this life experience," Isabella Strahan told the magazine. "I feel like I've grown in many ways. … I'm super grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKzy2_0wQscaDX00
    Gillian Laub - PHOTO: Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella Strahan teamed up for a joint interview featured on the cover of Town & Country magazine.

    The " Good Morning America " co-anchor recalled his experience as a parent of witnessing his daughter fight cancer, sharing it was "definitely tough and painful to watch."

    "It was like, 'How soon is it going to come back?' It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do," he explained. "As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times. But throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing. She has worked so hard, and with such amazing spirit. And she is still on a journey with her vision, balance and getting her weight back."

    Medulloblastoma is a cancerous and fast-growing brain tumor that develops in the cerebellum, the back of the brain where movement and coordination are controlled, according to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, where Isabella Strahan was treated.

    It is also a type of malignant tumor that accounts for about 20% of all childhood brain tumors, according to estimates published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience.

    Since announcing that she is cancer-free after finishing her treatments this summer, Isabella Strahan is now back in college at the University of Southern California.

    "I get to start my freshman year again, and I hope I'm there for longer than 50 days this time," she told Town & Country Magazine, adding that she is "excited" to continue her study in journalism and communications.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v501y_0wQscaDX00
    Gillian Laub - PHOTO: Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella Strahan teamed up for a joint interview featured on the cover of Town & Country magazine.

    Michael Strahan said he is also thrilled for his daughter's return to college life.

    "I can't wait for her to be back at college and live, to get back to what she was doing before and have fun, sororities, football games," he said. "And most of all go to class and get great grades."

    Michael Strahan announces arrival of 1st grandchild

    "It's been a crazy year," he added. "I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it. The process was a lot scarier than we imagined — seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal."

    Michael Strahan said that the challenges they faced have only strengthened their family bond.

    "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary.' The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family," he said.

    Isabella Strahan echoed her father's thoughts, saying, "I think this year has made me stronger."

    "The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week.' You don't know what next week will look like," she explained, adding that she is "happy to be here."

    As longtime supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Michael Strahan and Isabella Strahan now hope to give back by sharing their experience with others facing similar health challenges.

    They are raising funds not only for St. Jude but also for Duke Children's Hospital and the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pi1dc_0wQscaDX00
    Gillian Laub - PHOTO: Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella Strahan teamed up for a joint interview featured on the cover of Town & Country magazine.

    "Seeing the value of the comfort and support St. Jude's provides, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "That's what we held on to as well. I sympathize and empathize with all families who are going through this. We're not the first family to go through this and unfortunately won't be the last, but if we can help at all, hopefully at some point there will be a last."

    He added: "I want to do as much as I can to help all these families who are not as fortunate as we are in certain ways to get through this."

    Isabella Strahan shares day-in-the-life amid chemotherapy, brain tumor battle

    Drawing from her experience, Isabella Strahan offered advice for families facing tough challenges, encouraging them to "stay in the present."

    "Appreciate where you are even if you're in a lot of pain," she said. "Don't think about the future. Appreciate everyone around you. Tell them you love them."

    Meanwhile, Michael Strahan added, "From a parent's standpoint, take a positive attitude, which your child can take on. Support your child. … Don't be afraid to cry, don't be afraid to be emotional and vulnerable. Don't be afraid to say, 'I love you.' Don't be afraid to say something you always wanted to say."

    Related Search

    Cancer survivalIsabella StrahanMichael StrahanBrain tumorTown & country magazineHealth battles

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Diane Karner
    1h ago
    She is gorgeous
    Kimberly Moffman
    18h ago
    beautiful keep fighting u got this
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ABC weatherman Sam Champion reveals shocking health battle live on air
    New York Post12 days ago
    ‘Hurt’ Michael Strahan breaks down in tears live on Fox NFL Sunday as Terry Bradshaw tells him ‘it’s OK, don’t cry’
    The US Sun13 hours ago
    Michael Strahan teases eventual TV retirement after daughter Isabella’s brain tumor diagnosis changed lease on life
    New York Post1 day ago
    Harry and Meghan are going their separate ways for crucial reason
    Carol Cassada3 days ago
    Michael Strahan calls out Robin Roberts during chaotic moment on GMA: 'Own up to it'
    HELLO6 days ago
    80-year-old tries on a stunning wedding dress to wed her 60-year-old fiancé: 'Take a chance'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Michael Strahan's Rarely-Seen Girlfriend Appears in New Family Photos
    Parade1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow7 days ago
    49ers' Charvarius Ward's 1-Year-Old Daughter Dies
    TMZ1 day ago
    Michael Strahan's Daughter Shows Off Workout Progress Amid Cancer Recovery
    The Spun1 day ago
    ‘Good Morning America’ anchor becomes emotional while announcing heartbreaking loss
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    "Mathis Family Matters" Star Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper Are Married! Get an Exclusive Look at Their Elevated Cabo Wedding's Details
    brides.com6 days ago
    Sasha and Malia Obama dress in Western wear for Billie Eilish’s star-studded Halloween party in Hollywood
    Page Six3 days ago
    Isabella Strahan Celebrates 20th Birthday at Disney, Reflects on One Year Since Brain Tumor Diagnosis
    People2 days ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
    Queen Camilla Cries As King Charles Says He 'Hopes' To Survive Long Enough To Visit Samoa Again Following Cancer Battle
    shefinds2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Michael Strahan admits daughter Isabella's cancer battle was 'a lot scarier than we imagined'
    HELLO1 day ago
    Teri Garr Leaves Behind Her Adopted Daughter, Molly O'Neill, and a Grandson
    Distractify1 day ago
    Melania Trump Tries Cheek-Kissing Her Way Back to the White House
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    10 signs a man loves you even if he doesn’t say it, according to psychology
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    Isabella Strahan Shares Vulnerable Photos From the Hospital as She Marks Difficult Health Anniversary
    Parade2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open for Halloween
    Page Six2 days ago
    Gisele Bundchen Pregnant With Baby No. 3, 1st Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Pregnant Gisele Bündchen 'Set to Defy Doctor's Delivery Fears': Model 'Insisting She Wants Dangerous Home Birth' at $11M Mansion
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Tim Duncan Living His Best Life With His Long-Time Partner Vanessa Macias After His Split With Amy
    playersbio.com7 days ago
    How Many Kids Does Derek Jeter Have? Learn More About His Family with Wife Hannah Jeter!
    Just Jared2 days ago
    Prince William Accidentally Confirms Harry Is On His Heart Amid Estrangement
    The List2 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    What Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Had To Say About Her
    The List2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy