    Butterball speeds up Thanksgiving prep with new no-thaw turkey

    By Kelly McCarthy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIsd8_0wHZGUrf00

    For anyone planning to host a moveable feast this holiday season, Butterball has a new stress-free option for the centerpiece Thanksgiving dish: a turkey that's ready to roast straight from the freezer.

    Thanksgiving falls a bit later this year on November 28 but for anyone marking their calendar for when to order a bird so it can get home, thawed, brined, and cooked in time -- Butterball's new Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey could help home cooks eliminate a large chunk of prep time.

    For years, one of the most frequently asked questions and search terms is when or how to properly thaw a turkey, so Butterball set out to create a convenient solution to save some stress.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YvCZ_0wHZGUrf00
    Butterball - PHOTO: Butterball launched a new cook from frozen turkey ahead of Thanksgiving to help home cook save time by skipping days of prep and thawing.
    MORE: Exclusive: Thanksgiving food prices forecast, new Aldi meal deal for $47

    "Consumers love the ease and simplicity of Butterball's new Cook from Frozen turkey. In fact, over 70% of our experienced hosts indicated that they wanted more convenience at Thanksgiving, while our younger hosts reported that cooking a turkey is intimidating," Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball told "Good Morning America."

    She continued, "this innovation solves both the fears and frustrations around serving a turkey. It's effortless, reliable and a golden-brown showstopper. Cook from Frozen allows consumers to serve a picture-perfect centerpiece successfully and confidently -- so they can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family and friends."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05avCV_0wHZGUrf00
    Butterball - PHOTO: Butterball launched a new cook from frozen turkey ahead of Thanksgiving to help home cook save time by skipping days of prep and thawing.

    This first-of-its-kind turkey requires just two easy steps: unwrap and roast.

    According to Butterball, the turkey is made with a "specially-formulated brine" that "ensures that the turkey remains moist throughout the roasting process, resulting in a flavorful and juicy turkey every time." Plus, there's no neck or giblets to remove from the turkey cavity.

    The new turkeys will be available at Publix, Lowes Foods and Harris Teeter stores, as well as select Walmart, Kroger and Kroger banner locations, such as Ralph's, starting this November.

