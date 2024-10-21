Open in App
    New 'Carrie' series based on Stephen King horror novel is in development

    By Mason Leib,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB3Zj_0wGDBok700

    A series adaptation of "Carrie," the Stephen King thriller about an outcast with supernatural powers, is in development, ABC News has learned.

    The series is based off of the 1974 horror novel of the same name and will follow Carrie White, who is left with her controlling mother after her father's death and must face teenage dilemmas like high school afflictions and a bullying scandal as she develops telekinetic powers. Amazon MGM Studios is developing the series.

    Mike Flanagan, whose horror credits include "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Ouija: Origin of Evil" and "Oculus," will write, executive produce and act as show runner for the series. Flanagan will work with Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures to executive produce the project.

    ‘The Stand' star dishes on new adaptation of Stephen King's book

    "Carrie," the novel by King, was the prolific writer's debut novel and became a massive success. Since penning "Carrie," King has gone on to write more than 60 novels, specializing in the horror genre.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hViwZ_0wGDBok700
    Penguin Random House - PHOTO: The cover of "Carrie," by Stephen King.

    Several of King's prior works have been adapted into successful film and television projects including "The Shining," "Misery," "The Stand" and "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," which was adapted into the Oscar-nominated film "The Shawshank Redemption" in 1994.

    In 2023 on "Good Morning America," King reflected on his time writing "Carrie" before it became a global success.

    "We were living in an apartment with two kids, and I was selling stories to some of the men's magazines and we were just barely making out," said King. "I was teaching school, and in the summer time, in order to make ends meet, I was working at a laundry and 'Carrie' sold for like $400,000 to paperback."

    Stephen King talks about his new thriller, 'Billy Summers'

    King also detailed how his wife rescued the story once he threw it in the trash.

    "I thought it was too long to be short and too short to be long and I just kind of threw it away, and it went into the wastebasket and she fished it out and read the pages and said, ‘You really ought to go on with this,'" he said.

    "Carrie" was previously adapted into the 1976 film of the same name, directed by Brian De Palma. The novel has been adapted into films on several other occasions.

