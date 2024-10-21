Open in App
    Teen reacts with 'surprise and shock' after she receives car built by late father

    By Yi-Jin Yu,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9jso_0wFsFLD800

    Family members and friends teamed up to surprise a teen girl in Kentucky with a meaningful present on her 16th birthday.

    Isabel Pike was surprised on Oct. 16 with a car her late father had built, and the emotional moment was captured on camera by Cassandra Weedman, her boyfriend's mother.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXtAG_0wFsFLD800
    Cassandra Weedman via Storyful - PHOTO: On her 16th birthday, Isabel Pike was surprised with a car her late father had built.

    In the clip, Isabel walks out of a house and when she spots the car outside, she begins to tear up while walking toward it. She later opens the door of the front seat and climbs inside to get a closer look at it.

    Students raise over $20,000 to surprise custodian with 'dream' Jeep
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpQBP_0wFsFLD800
    Cassandra Weedman via Storyful - PHOTO: On her 16th birthday, Isabel Pike was surprised with a car her late father had built.

    Weedman told Storyful Isabel had told her she had dreamed of owning the Mustang her dad built.

    "After his tragic passing almost eight years ago, the car sat in a garage in Louisville, Kentucky, where we found it with the help of her paternal grandfather and uncle," Weedman said. "Surprise and shock overcame her when she saw the car and knew it was hers forever."

    Bride surprised with 'something blue' from late dad on her wedding dress

    Weedman shared the emotional video in a Facebook post and in a TikTok post, where it has picked up nearly 2 million views in just four days.

    Brenda
    29m ago
    that's awesome very special be safe God bless
    Fishy
    1h ago
    What a great story, Happy Birthday!
