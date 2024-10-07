Open in App
    'Reminders of Him' by Colleen Hoover to be adapted into a film

    By Angeline Jane Bernabe,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OtwI_0vxqwcIb00

    Colleen Hoover's "Reminders of Him" is the author's next novel heading to the big screen.

    Universal Pictures announced Monday that Hoover's 2022 bestselling novel will be adapted into a film.

    Hoover co-wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, who previously produced "Bridge to Terabithia" in 2007 and the series "Confess" in 2017. The duo will also produce the film through their new production company Heartbones Entertainment, according to Universal Pictures.

    Justin Baldoni on 'thoughtful and intentional' care that went into 'It Ends With Us' film

    "Reminders of Him" follows a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIMZd_0vxqwcIb00
    Montlake - PHOTO: "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover.

    But Rowan learns that everyone in her daughter's life is determined to shut her out, except for Ledger Ward, a bar owner who is "one of the few remaining links" to her daughter, according to a synopsis for the novel.

    As Rowan and Ward's connection grows, so does the risk of them both "losing the trust of everyone important to them," the synopsis continues. Rowan "must find a way to absolve the mistakes of her past in order to build a future out of hope and healing," the synopsis states.

    In a statement shared by Universal, Hoover said that she is "thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan's world to life."

    "I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life," Hoover said. "I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too."

    Everything to know about 'It Ends With Us' film starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyIE2_0vxqwcIb00
    Gotham/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Colleen Hoover attends the "It Ends with Us" New York Premiere, on Aug. c6, 2024, in New York City.

    "Reminders of Him" follows the film adaptation of Hoover's 2016 novel "It Ends With Us," which was released in August. The film was directed by Justin Baldoni , who also starred as Ryle Kincaid. Blake Lively, who starred as Lily Bloom in the film, also served as a producer.

    Despite the criticism that film faced, along with speculation online from fans about a rumored feud between the cast members and Baldoni during the film's press run, the film was just one of a handful of movies to cross $100 million at the box office this year, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue.

    The film also starred Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar and Hasan Minhaj.

    "Reminders of Him" will be released in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

