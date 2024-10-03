How small Northeast towns are combatting fall foliage frenzy

As crisp fall weather fast approaches, bringing with it the vibrant change of colors to tree leaves across the Northeast, leaf peepers are traveling to destinations like Vermont to take in all the Autumnal season has to offer.

Strikingly colorful nature images of the fall foliage in New England have started to flood social media feeds from TikTok to Instagram where users have posted the best stops to get the perfect scenic shot.

But for some small towns, like Woodstock which is two hours outside of Boston, the crowds have been overwhelming.

Some residents in the area told ABC News that in recent years the beautiful fall scenery has brought with it chaos and droves of influencers in search of viral TikTok acclaim, some of whom have encroached on private property.

"They are walking on the lawn, the property, to take their photo shoots," Amy Robb, who lives nearby Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret Vermont, told ABC News.

"I have been asked, 'Where's the parking area? Where are the bathrooms? Where's the food facilities?' There's none of that here," Michael Doten, another local resident, added.

Local officials confirmed it’s not just an annoyance, but that crowded narrow streets can pose a hazard.

"If we had to have first responders go in that area in case of emergency, they may not be able to get through in time," Eric Duffy, the Municipal Manager for the Town of Woodstock, told ABC News. "And so that was our concern."

Some neighbors in the community have taken action in the form of fundraising to close down small roads and pay deputies to post up and keep busloads of people from coming through.

Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer confirmed to ABC News that two roads have been closed off this year, which he said has proven effective at maintaining peace for neighbors, while still encouraging tourists to visit the public areas of their beautiful community.

"We love it, right? It's just what has happened with the social media influence -- ultimately, we want people to come to Vermont," Palmer explained. "We want people to enjoy the scenery, the foliage, shop in our shops, all those type of things. It just has become too much on these particular roads."