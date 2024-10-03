Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GMA

    How small Northeast towns are combatting fall foliage frenzy

    By Kelly McCarthy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYzeL_0vt2gfX700

    As crisp fall weather fast approaches, bringing with it the vibrant change of colors to tree leaves across the Northeast, leaf peepers are traveling to destinations like Vermont to take in all the Autumnal season has to offer.

    Strikingly colorful nature images of the fall foliage in New England have started to flood social media feeds from TikTok to Instagram where users have posted the best stops to get the perfect scenic shot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19z6A3_0vt2gfX700
    STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: Woman looking at Lyster lake with forest of Quebec and Vermont seen from the Mount Pinacle in Coaticook during autumn.

    But for some small towns, like Woodstock which is two hours outside of Boston, the crowds have been overwhelming.

    Fall travel trends 2024: Top US and international destinations, cheaper stays, leaf peeping and more

    Some residents in the area told ABC News that in recent years the beautiful fall scenery has brought with it chaos and droves of influencers in search of viral TikTok acclaim, some of whom have encroached on private property.

    "They are walking on the lawn, the property, to take their photo shoots," Amy Robb, who lives nearby Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret Vermont, told ABC News.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pTSJ_0vt2gfX700
    David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Photographers set up on a hill at Jenne Farm in Reading, VT on Oct. 12, 2017.

    "I have been asked, 'Where's the parking area? Where are the bathrooms? Where's the food facilities?' There's none of that here," Michael Doten, another local resident, added.

    Local officials confirmed it’s not just an annoyance, but that crowded narrow streets can pose a hazard.

    "If we had to have first responders go in that area in case of emergency, they may not be able to get through in time," Eric Duffy, the Municipal Manager for the Town of Woodstock, told ABC News. "And so that was our concern."

    Some neighbors in the community have taken action in the form of fundraising to close down small roads and pay deputies to post up and keep busloads of people from coming through.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eoN0_0vt2gfX700
    Gary Hershorn/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: People stand under an autumn colored tree in Cold Spring, New York, Oct. 31, 2015.

    Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer confirmed to ABC News that two roads have been closed off this year, which he said has proven effective at maintaining peace for neighbors, while still encouraging tourists to visit the public areas of their beautiful community.

    "We love it, right? It's just what has happened with the social media influence -- ultimately, we want people to come to Vermont," Palmer explained. "We want people to enjoy the scenery, the foliage, shop in our shops, all those type of things. It just has become too much on these particular roads."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Boy adorably reacts to broken pumpkin after moose visit
    GMA1 day ago
    Baby can't stop belly laughing when dog gets the zoomies
    GMA5 days ago
    Barbie unveils Diwali doll in collaboration with designer Anita Dongre
    GMA1 day ago
    5-year-old credited by police with helping to save mom's life
    GMA7 days ago
    Shania Twain dazzles in denim and diamonds for 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
    GMA7 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Fall travel trends 2024: Top discounted destinations, leaf peeping and more
    GMA2 days ago
    How to watch the 2024 Victoria's Secret show: See Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid and more
    GMA1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Woman going for run gets hilariously interrupted by neighbor
    GMA7 days ago
    Rihanna shares adorable video of son RZA trying to escape crib
    GMA6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Homeowner goes all out with Taylor Swift-themed giant skeleton display
    GMA17 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Rachel Zegler celebrates 'Romeo + Juliet' previews: 'Home will always be the stage'
    GMA5 days ago
    Dunkin' debuts Halloween Munchkin bucket with festive new donuts
    GMA2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Hurricane Helene: How to help those impacted by Category 4 storm
    GMA4 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Father trekked 12 hours to daughter's wedding after Hurricane Helene
    GMA4 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    How singer Eric Church is helping his home state, North Carolina, after Helene
    GMA19 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    'A Song to Drown Rivers' by Ann Liang is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for October
    GMA5 days ago
    'Moments that mean the most': Brittany Mahomes, kids have outing at pumpkin patch
    GMA6 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy