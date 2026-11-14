Gloucester has some very special kittens waiting for homes. All are at Cape Ann Animal Aid and are young, playful girls looking for loving families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Cape Ann Animal Aid

Phone: (978) 283-6055 ext.10

About Misty: Misty is one of a lively group of orange girl kittens (Amy, Tammy, Misty, and Amanda). They love to race around, climb, and then curl up together in a cozy marmalade pile. They start out a bit reserved, but with gentle love and attention, they open up into playful, sweet ladies.

👉 Meet Misty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Cape Ann Animal Aid

Phone: (978) 283-6055 ext.10

About Tammy: Tammy shares that same fun “orange girl energy” with her sisters. She enjoys zooming around the room, climbing, and then snuggling up with her kitten friends. She may be shy at first, but with patience she becomes a sweet, playful companion.

👉 Meet Tammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Cape Ann Animal Aid

Phone: (978) 283-6055 ext.10

About Amanda: Amanda is another of the orange “cheese puff” kittens. She loves to play hard and then nap in a warm pile with her sisters. Like the others, she’s a bit reserved at first but blossoms into a loving, playful girl with time and kindness.

👉 Meet Amanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Cape Ann Animal Aid

Phone: (978) 283-6055 ext.10

About Amy: Amy rounds out this adorable orange quartet. She enjoys chasing toys, climbing, and then cuddling up with her sisters. She may need a little time to warm up, but she rewards patience with sweet, playful affection.

👉 Meet Amy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Cape Ann Animal Aid

Phone: (978) 283-6055 ext.10

About Petunia: Petunia and her sister Flower were found in a bush at just two weeks old and raised in foster care. Petunia has grown into a playful, social kitten who loves to tumble and play. She’s adaptable and would do well with another cat friend or as a solo kitty.

👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Cape Ann Animal Aid

Phone: (978) 283-6055 ext.10

About Flower: Flower, Petunia’s sister, was also rescued as a tiny kitten and fostered until she was ready for adoption. She’s playful, enjoys wrestling and running around, and is comfortable with the busy shelter environment. She’d be happy with another feline buddy or on her own.

👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please consider these Gloucester girls at Cape Ann Animal Aid. Call (978) 283-6055 ext.10 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.