Gloucester’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around semiconductor and advanced equipment design. If you’re strong in CAD, systems, or hardware, there are several solid roles here right now.

Employer: Vaspire Technologies Inc.

Vaspire Technologies Inc. Location: Gloucester, MA (onsite)

Gloucester, MA (onsite) Type: Full-time

Focus: Mechanical design, 3D CAD (Creo/NX), DFM/DFA/DFC, GD&T

Work on complex semiconductor tools, vacuum systems, robotics, and precision motion. Great fit if you like hands-on prototyping, testing, and owning designs from concept through release.

Employer: OKAYA INFOCOM (supporting Applied Materials)

(supporting Applied Materials) Location: Gloucester, MA (onsite)

Gloucester, MA (onsite) Type: Full-time

Lead mechanical design for complex semiconductor equipment modules and subsystems. You’ll do stress/thermal/vibration analysis, 3D CAD in Creo/NX, and work closely with global teams while mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: Sira Consulting (Inc. 5000 company)

Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Type: Full-time

Design precision equipment for semiconductor tools using Creo/NX and PLM (Windchill/Teamcenter). Ideal if you enjoy structural analysis plus hands-on work with vacuum systems, wafer handling, and robotics.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000 – $148,500

Senior-level role solving tough mechanical problems on industry-leading semiconductor equipment. You’ll lead projects, own specs, develop tooling/fixtures, and guide less-experienced engineers in a global tech company.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $165,000

Own complex subsystems from architecture through prototype and test. Mix of mechanical, electrical, physics, algorithms, and software—perfect if you like system-level thinking and leading design decisions.

Employer: Not listed (engineering client in Gloucester)

Not listed (engineering client in Gloucester) Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Type: Full-time contract (12+ months)

Rate: $60–$65/hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, free food & snacks, training & development

Lead electrical design for complex equipment: schematics, wiring, control panels, and power distribution. Good for someone with 5–10 years’ experience and strong Creo Schematics and PLM skills.

Employer: Not listed (engineering client in Gloucester)

Not listed (engineering client in Gloucester) Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Type: Full-time contract (12+ months)

Rate: $60–$65/hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, free food & snacks, training, wellness resources

Lead mechanical design for semiconductor capital equipment using Creo/NX and PLM. You’ll handle analysis (stress, thermal, vibration), DFM/DFA/DFC, and mentor junior engineers in a hybrid/onsite setup.

Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences

Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Type: Contract

Own mechanical design from concept to release for high-end equipment modules. Strong match if you have 5–10 years in precision systems, Creo/NX, and experience with vacuum systems, robotics, or wafer handling.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.