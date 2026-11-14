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🏗️ Gloucester MA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Gloucester’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around semiconductor and advanced equipment design. If you’re strong in CAD, systems, or hardware, there are several solid roles here right now.
Mechanical Engineer – Semiconductor Capital Equipment
- Employer: Vaspire Technologies Inc.
- Location: Gloucester, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Focus: Mechanical design, 3D CAD (Creo/NX), DFM/DFA/DFC, GD&T
Work on complex semiconductor tools, vacuum systems, robotics, and precision motion. Great fit if you like hands-on prototyping, testing, and owning designs from concept through release.
Mechanical Design Engineer – Full-Time, Onsite
- Employer: OKAYA INFOCOM (supporting Applied Materials)
- Location: Gloucester, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
Lead mechanical design for complex semiconductor equipment modules and subsystems. You’ll do stress/thermal/vibration analysis, 3D CAD in Creo/NX, and work closely with global teams while mentoring junior engineers.
Mechanical Design Engineer – Semiconductor Equipment
- Employer: Sira Consulting (Inc. 5000 company)
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Type: Full-time
Design precision equipment for semiconductor tools using Creo/NX and PLM (Windchill/Teamcenter). Ideal if you enjoy structural analysis plus hands-on work with vacuum systems, wafer handling, and robotics.
Mechanical Engineer III / Senior – $108K–$148.5K
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $108,000 – $148,500
Senior-level role solving tough mechanical problems on industry-leading semiconductor equipment. You’ll lead projects, own specs, develop tooling/fixtures, and guide less-experienced engineers in a global tech company.
Systems Engineer III – $120K–$165K
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $165,000
Own complex subsystems from architecture through prototype and test. Mix of mechanical, electrical, physics, algorithms, and software—perfect if you like system-level thinking and leading design decisions.
Electrical Design Engineer – 12+ Month Contract
- Employer: Not listed (engineering client in Gloucester)
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Type: Full-time contract (12+ months)
- Rate: $60–$65/hour
- Perks: Flexible schedule, free food & snacks, training & development
Lead electrical design for complex equipment: schematics, wiring, control panels, and power distribution. Good for someone with 5–10 years’ experience and strong Creo Schematics and PLM skills.
Mechanical Design Engineer – 12+ Month Contract
- Employer: Not listed (engineering client in Gloucester)
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Type: Full-time contract (12+ months)
- Rate: $60–$65/hour
- Perks: Flexible schedule, free food & snacks, training, wellness resources
Lead mechanical design for semiconductor capital equipment using Creo/NX and PLM. You’ll handle analysis (stress, thermal, vibration), DFM/DFA/DFC, and mentor junior engineers in a hybrid/onsite setup.
Mechanical Design Engineer – Contract, Semiconductor Focus
- Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Type: Contract
Own mechanical design from concept to release for high-end equipment modules. Strong match if you have 5–10 years in precision systems, Creo/NX, and experience with vacuum systems, robotics, or wafer handling.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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