Gloucester’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with a mix of public transit and high-tech roles. If you’ve got management or project skills, there are some strong six-figure paths here.

Employer: Transdev North America (for CATA )

Transdev North America (for ) Location: Gloucester, MA

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day operations for Cape Ann’s public transit system, leading safety, service quality, budgets, and union workforce relations. This is a high-impact community role with solid pay, 2+ weeks vacation, 12 holidays, and a full benefits package (401k, medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance).

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Gloucester, MA

Salary: $96,000 – $132,000

Type: Full-time

Lead complex, cross-functional cost reduction and value engineering projects for semiconductor equipment in the Varian division. Good fit if you have 5–10 years of program leadership in engineering/manufacturing and want a role that blends strategy, data, and hands-on execution with global tech impact.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Gloucester, MA

Salary: $88,000 – $121,000

Type: Full-time

Own timelines, budgets, and documentation for key projects that support chip-making equipment, without needing deep engineering design skills. You’ll coordinate teams, track milestones, and improve processes—great if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want to grow inside a global leader.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.