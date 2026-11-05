🍽️ Multiple Gloucester Food & Hospitality Openings, Up to $22/hr

Gloucester’s food scene is busy year-round, from golf clubs to the waterfront. Here are a few solid local openings if you like fast-paced kitchens and coastal views.

Employer: Harbor 9 Golf Inc.

Harbor 9 Golf Inc. Location: Gloucester, MA

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, Seasonal, In-person

Short-order cook role at a golf facility, making burgers, fries, tenders, sandwiches, soups, and more. You’ll keep the line moving, help with stocking and cleaning, and work directly with guests in a casual setting.

Employer: Beauport Hospitality Group

Location: Gloucester, MA

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and skills)

Not listed (pay based on experience and skills) Type: Full-time, Regular

Back-of-house role at a busy waterfront restaurant. You’ll run the dish machine, keep the kitchen and storage areas clean and organized, help with basic prep, and support the team during rushes.

Employer: Bass Rocks Golf Club

Location: Gloucester, MA

Compensation: Independent contractor arrangement (listing shows $1.00/year placeholder; actual terms to be discussed)

(listing shows placeholder; actual terms to be discussed) Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor, In-person

Unique opportunity for an experienced restaurant owner, caterer, or hospitality company to run all food and beverage at a private golf club—member dining, weddings, events, and catering. Best for someone looking to expand an existing business through a long-term partnership.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on schedule, pay, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.