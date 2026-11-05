🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Gloucester Right Now

Gloucester neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you need furniture, these local giveaways might be just what you’re looking for.

Item: Free white IKEA shelves / bookcases (2)

Condition: OK condition, some cosmetic water damage from storage

Size: 79.5" tall x 31.5" wide x 11" deep

Location: In front of 72 Friend Street, Gloucester, MA

Source: Nextdoor

These are tall white IKEA-style bookcases, set out at the curb on Friend Street. There is some visible water damage from storage, but they could still work well for a basement, garage, or simple storage space. The poster notes there is a stack of shelves with them. They plan to remove the post once the items are gone, and won’t be checking messages for several hours, so this is likely a first-come, first-served pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free dinner table

Material: Heavy mahogany

Condition: Great condition; poster says light sanding and finish would make it like new

Location: Magnolia West Pond, Gloucester, MA

Source: Nextdoor

This is a solid mahogany dining table, described as heavy and sturdy. It’s already in great shape, and with a bit of sanding and a fresh finish, it could look almost brand new. A nice option if you’re setting up a dining area or want a quality wood table you can refinish.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free couch, standard style

Length: 88" long

Condition: Slightly worn, no tears in fabric

Home environment: No pets, no smoking

Location: Lanesville, Gloucester, MA

Source: Nextdoor

A full-size standard couch, about 88 inches long. The poster notes it comes from a no-pet, no-smoking home, which is great if you’re sensitive to allergens or smells. It’s slightly worn but has no rips or tears in the fabric, so it should be ready to use as-is in a living room, den, or spare room.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Gloucester tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out or swing by as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.