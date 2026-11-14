Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Police in Uganda are investigating a tragic incident in which four elementary school-aged girls died after eating oranges that are now believed to have been poisonous.

According to the BBC, the girls were aged between 9 and 11 years old when they died on Tuesday, November 10, after going to school and receiving oranges from a fellow student. Three of the girls died at their homes after complaining of stomach issues. The fourth died shortly after being brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the outlet reports that a fifth child remains at the hospital getting treatment after being one of a total of eight students who ate the oranges.

Per the BBC, the head teacher at the Ta’aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre has been arrested to assist with the investigation, which is allowed under Ugandan law.

At this time, it’s unclear if police suspect foul play. Post-mortem examinations on the deceased children are still being conducted to determine an exact cause of death.

Eye Ubiquitous/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Additionally, a police spokesperson was quoted by local media as saying they plan to investigate the village where the oranges came from, according to the outlet. While the investigation is ongoing, the school has been closed and is currently considered a crime scene.

The BBC reports that, in the aftermath of the deaths, some parents are criticizing school officials, saying that their response and communication with parents were inadequate once the students started exhibiting life-threatening symptoms.

The outlet also notes that there is an ongoing concern in Uganda over health and safety conditions at schools, particularly with regard to sanitary food practices.

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