A Diwali celebration turned tragic for one man in India who died after biting into what he thought was a rasgulla. When the man bit into the traditional dessert dumpling, though, it exploded.

According to a report filed by The Times of India, Rajendra Barautiya of Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh, suffered grievous injuries to his jaw after the homemade bomb detonated in his mouth on Tuesday, November 10, the final day of the five-day festival.

The family of the victim, 35, reportedly rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

It was at approximately 7 p.m. that night, per the The Economic Times, that a village resident identified as Rambhagat Barautiya allegedly arrived at the family’s house and started talking with Rajendra around a fire. Despite sharing a surname, there is no reported indication that the two men were related; media reports describe them as acquaintances.

It was during this reported conversation that Rambhagat allegedly offered Rajendra the object, describing it as a rasgulla, per The Times of India. Trusting the man, Rajendra reportedly bit into the object, which triggered the blast.

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The explosive was later identified as a crude country-made bomb commonly used in rural and tribal areas to kill wild boars, per The Economic Times. According to The Indian Express, the crude explosives are commonly called pig bombs and are made by packing gunpowder or other explosive materials, such as from firecrackers, into dough.

The case was filed under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, per The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, November 11, Rhambhagat was arrested for allegedly offering the disguised bomb to Rajendra, while another man was arrested for allegedly selling the device to him.

According to The Economic Times, investigators are now trying to determine if the explosive was given to the victim with the intent to cause harm or whether it was the tragic result of “an act of mischief.”

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