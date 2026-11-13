WDSU NEW ORLEANS

A tanker crashed into a cruise ship carrying approximately 129 passengers in the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Friday.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, per CBS News, after a tanker identified as the Atlantic Asphalt collided into The American Heritage paddlewheel boat while it was docked.

WDSU reported the cruise ship — which has since capsized — had docked approximately two hours earlier for passengers to disembark, citing Port NOLA.

WDSU NEW ORLEANS

“American Cruise Lines can confirm that our riverboat, American Heritage, was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans,” the boat company said in a statement to CNN. “We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved.”

Video from the area showed people in the water with life jackets on, as they were rescued by nearby boats. Per WDSU, a number of passengers were taken to the hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security also confirmed the US Coast Guard was assisting with operations, with Secretary Markwayne Mullin writing on X that “we are throwing every asset we have to helping rescue missing passengers.”

WDSU NEW ORLEANS

The official Facebook account for the city, meanwhile, confirmed that “multiple individuals have been rescued and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing.”

“Public safety agencies are coordinating response efforts, with the immediate priority being the safety and rescue of those involved,” they added, calling it an “active and developing incident.”

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