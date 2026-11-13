CD1 / Mandatory Credit : Carrie Devorah / WENN.com / MEGA

The son of a former top intelligence official in the Obama administration is facing a serious federal charge following an investigation into disturbing material discovered on his cellphone.

Kyle Brennan, the son of former CIA Director John Brennan, was arrested by FBI agents at his workplace in Herndon, Virginia, on Friday, November 13, according to the Daily Mail, which first reported the arrest that same day.

Kyle, 40, is accused of transporting child abuse material after federal investigators examined images stored on his personal iPhone, per the report.

According to a sworn affidavit filed in federal court in Virginia, FBI agents discovered approximately 88 images that appeared to show underage girls, including very young children, being exploited, the outlet reported.

Mega

The criminal complaint was signed by a Virginia judge on Friday, and Kyle was scheduled to make his first appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia later that day.

Per the Daily Mail, the investigation dates back more than two years.

According to Reuters, the case began with a 2024 tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Authorities searched Kyle’s home in July 2024, and the matter was referred to the FBI in October 2026.

The Daily Mail reported that his cellphone was obtained during a traffic stop on July 24, 2024. It was not immediately clear whether Kyle had retained an attorney or entered a plea.

The arrest comes as his father faces a separate Justice Department investigation, per the report.

CD1 / Mandatory Credit : Carrie Devorah / WENN.com / MEGA

John served as CIA director under former PresidentBarack Obama from 2013 to 2017.

Federal investigators have been examining whether intelligence and law enforcement officials engaged in misconduct during investigations involving President Donald Trump.

John has denied wrongdoing, and no charges have been filed against him, the outlet reported.

Reuters reported that the investigation into Kyle began independently of the inquiry involving his father.

Read More From Globe