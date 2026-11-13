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A routine airport luggage screening led to an unexpected discovery.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents uncovered a white substance concealed inside a coffee container at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska on Wednesday, November 11, according to an official report by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Officers were conducting a secondary baggage screening when they discovered what authorities described as a “white chalky-like substance” hidden inside the container, per the report.

The Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team was notified at approximately 6:55 a.m. and responded to investigate.

Authorities determined that the luggage belonged to Walter Berry, a 58-year-old resident of Selawik, Alaska.

Per the report, investigators found Berry waiting at the departure gate for a flight from Anchorage to Kotzebue, with plans to continue to Selawik.

The substance had a gross weight of 185 grams and tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary field test, according to authorities.

Investigators estimated the suspected drugs could have sold for $27,750 in the Alaska communities of Kotzebue and Selawik.

Officers also determined that Berry had possession of the luggage before checking it for his flight.

Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Berry was arrested and taken to the Anchorage Correctional Complex, where he was charged with third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

The charge is an accusation, and Berry is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Berry made his first court appearance Thursday. He requested a public defender and did not enter a plea. A judge set bail at $5,000 cash and ordered drug testing as a condition of his release, per Alaska Public Media.

Per the official report, the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team includes officers from the Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Airport Police Department, North Slope Borough Police and Sand Point Police Department, working in partnership with the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Authorities said the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team is assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

As Globe previously reported, TSA officers made another unusual discovery recently. In October agents found a Wolverine-style weapon with three sharp blades inside a passenger’s carry-on bag at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, per an official release.

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