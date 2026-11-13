21803/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren have come a long way since their marriage ended 16 years ago.

The pair’s six-year union famously imploded in 2009 after it was revealed he’d had affairs with more than a dozen women. Nordegren, 46, received close to $100 million as part of their 2010 divorce settlement, TMZ reported.

Since then, however, the golf pro, 50, and his ex have really focused on their coparenting relationship for the sake of daughter Sam, 19, and son Charlie, 17.

Now, the former couple has been hailed as an “inspiration for all divorced couples,” a source close to the pair told People. The exes are reportedly close friends and “fair with each other in everything,” especially when it comes to their kids.

“From the very beginning, they have always put the kids first,” said the source, who said it’s their children who “benefit the most” from their “amicable relationship.”

KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

The two were spotted together earlier this month, celebrating son Charlie’s signing day commitment to Florida State, noted the outlet, which also reported that they usually see each other “at events involving their children.”

The publication’s insider also said Nordgren has “been there” for her ex in tougher moments, including his recent arrest.

The athlete was charged with a DUI in March, later entering no-contest pleas to reduced charges and receiving a five-year driver’s license suspension.

“Elin is an ideal mom who doesn’t put her children in a position of disappointment of their father,” a different People source added. “She has been sympathetic and supporting, and the kids love both of their parents.”

As Globe previously reported, Woods is currently dating Vanessa Trump, but is hesitant to walk down the aisle again.

“Tiger adores Vanessa,” a source says. “But he’s also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage.”

“His breakup from Elin was horrible,” admits Globe‘s source. “Tiger has so many regrets, and when you get right down to it, that’s really what’s holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He’s afraid he’s going to fail again.”

“Tiger hasn’t said it will never happen,” the source adds. “He’s definitely not in any hurry, though.”

Read More From Globe