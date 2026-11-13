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JD Vance‘s possible future as a Republican presidential candidate in 2028 is looking a little shaky.

CNN reported on Friday, November 13, that the vice president is considering not running following the results of the midterm elections.

The outlet cited around a dozen allies and advisers who claimed Vance has yet to make up his mind about his political future. Per the insiders, the former Ohio senator’s growing family and fracturing of the MAGA movement have both contributed to his indecision.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes,” a source told the outlet. “He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time.”

The Iran War is also a major hurdle, CNN reported, with Vance himself pointing to the situation as the main reason many Republican voters jumped ship in the midterms, giving Democrats control of both the House and Senate in the process. The outlet noted President Donald Trump was “irritated” by his VP saying as much in a November 4 post on X.

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“The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it?” one Vance ally told the outlet. “If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”

Insiders insisted a presidential bid is still on the table for Vance, with some saying it is more likely than not that he will run. Others, however, have suggested that the recent arrival of his fourth child with wife Usha Vance could also delay his decision to make a play for the White House.

Should he enter the primaries, his strongest allies are all confident he’ll dominate, the outlet added.

Trump, 80, still hasn’t endorsed a Vance bid, with CNN reporting that he’s hoping to see how other candidates fare in the primaries before making a decision. Vance, however, reportedly expects Trump’s support should he go for it.

In an interview with 60 Minutes earlier this month, per CNN, the president was asked whether he’d endorse his VP.

“Probably. Not necessarily,” he said at the time, adding, “Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”

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